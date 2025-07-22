Onebill And Cisco Accelerates Customer Onboarding, Billing, And Revenue Management For Cisco Broadworks Service Providers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software Inc , a leading cloud-based billing and monetization platform, today announced its integration with Cisco BroadWorks , aimed at enabling faster service activation, accurate billing, and scalable operations through a fully automated flow between OneBill and Cisco BroadWorks.

The integration allows Cisco BroadWorks service providers to synchronize subscriber data, addresses, user details, and service instances between the two platforms. From enterprise creation to group and user provisioning, each step is automatically triggered by actions in OneBill-aiming to minimize manual intervention and enable faster time-to-revenue.

"With this integration, Cisco BroadWorks service providers can now quickly onboard customers, automate complex provisioning tasks, and ensure consistent service delivery with minimal operational overhead," said JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill. "It's all part of our vision to unify revenue operations through a single, intelligent platform."

Cisco BroadWorks customers now benefit from a rules-based provisioning workflow that includes automated creation of enterprises, group hierarchies, users, service packs, and feature assignments, all triggered through OneBill's intuitive interface and Workflow360 engine.

Key Benefits of the Cisco BroadWorks and OneBill Integration:



Faster Onboarding : Automated provisioning slashes setup time for new customers.

Improved Accuracy : Structured workflows minimize errors across systems.

Operational Efficiency : Reduces handoffs between sales, provisioning, and billing teams.

Improved Experience : Ensures synchronized data and service activation. Scalable Architecture : Easily supports growing service demands.

This integration further cements OneBill's leadership in empowering service providers to streamline revenue operations, reduce churn, and scale confidently in the digital communications era.

Want to see the integration in action? Contact OneBill today to schedule a demo.

About OneBill

OneBill empowers businesses to streamline billing and revenue management, automate order fulfillment, accelerate subscription growth, and reduce customer churn through one unified platform. With nine seamlessly integrated products, OneBill delivers a 360-degree solution for all revenue operations.

About Cisco BroadWorks

Cisco BroadWorks is a leading cloud calling and collaboration platform built for enterprise-grade performance, security, and scalability. Delivered through Cisco's global network of service provider partners, it integrates seamlessly with Cisco Webex to support the full spectrum of enterprise communication and collaboration needs.

