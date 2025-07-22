A Fresh Approach To Solving The Economic, Political, & Social Crises With A More Common-Sense Approach From A Prominent Business Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of LEADERSHIP RESET

Charleston, SC, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his debut book, accomplished professional Barry McInerney challenges outdated leadership paradigms in the United States and Canada that contribute to a polarized and conflict-driven society.

His innovative leadership model, Traditional Leadership 3.0 , combines established leadership skills with foundational values, analysis, and adaptability. By introducing new ideas and strategic approaches rooted in a comprehensive understanding of global megatrends, demographics, and interconnectivity, he aims to empower leaders to create sustainable solutions.

The book's engaging and honest conversation style offers straightforward insights and long-term policy recommendations. McInerney emphasizes the urgent need for policies that will "right the ship" for future generations, providing hope to Americans and Canadians who seek to foster a stronger culture of civic leadership and responsibility.

“The world is in crisis mode and needs a leadership reset. There is a small window of opportunity to resolve the polarizing economic, political, and social ideologies that threaten humanity, if we truly want to build a better path forward," said Barry.

Leadership RESET | The Path Forward in Our Upside-down World is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and . For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

LinkedIn: Leadership Group 3.0

Instagram:

About the Author:

Barry S. McInerney is the Founder and CEO of McInerney Consulting Group LLC, an advisory firm specializing in the areas of strategy and leadership. As a citizen of the United States and Canada, he spent 25 years leading American, Canadian and global consulting and asset management companies based in New York, Chicago and Toronto. A frequent speaker and media guest, conversant on a broad array of leadership, global investments and capital market topics, as well as demographic, geoeconomic and geopolitical trends, Barry has lectured at the University of Toronto and holds academic degrees in Actuarial Science, Commerce & Finance, and a Master's in Business Administration. He is also an actuary and CFA charterholder. With a unique specialty in China relations, he has overseen businesses in China and served on the Canada-China Business Council. His work in establishing investment businesses across five continents showcases his global expertise. Barry currently serves on business and academic boards, and is an Adjunct Professor of Ethics in Business and the Economy and The Human Advantage and the Future of Work at the Catholic University of America. As a resident of Arizona, Barry cherishes time with his wife Rose, three daughters, and nine grandchildren.

Media Contact: Barry S. McInerney, Text>...

Available for interviews: Author, Barry S. McInerney

Leadership RESET | The Path Forward in Our Upside-down World
Barry S. McInerney

