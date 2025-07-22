Is Your Child The Unsung Hero Of Back-To-School Chaos? They Might Win $10,000 And Free Haircuts For A Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Clips, the world's largest salon brand, is recognizing the real heroes of back-to-school season: the kids who help parents stay organized, calm and on track. Parents can nominate their child to be the Great Clips Chief Back-to-School Officer* and one winner will receive $10,000 towards an education fund and free haircuts for the school year. Terms and conditions apply.

Parents of children between the ages 5 to 14 can nominate their child at GreatClips.com/BackToSchool by sharing a story about a time their child brought calm, creativity or clever solutions to the chaos of back-to-school season. All entries receive a $2 off coupon for a haircut at their local Great Clips salon. For complete contest rules and information, click here .

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The search for a Chief Back-to-School Officer is part of a larger back-to-school campaign that is designed to spotlight how Great Clips and the brand's mobile app can help alleviate stress for parents around one of the most hectic times of year. Through the Great Clips app, parents can check-in, reserve a spot in line, view estimated wait times and also receive text alerts when it's their time for a haircut. And with Clip Notes, Great Clips keeps a record of haircut preferences for future visits.

* This campaign is a promotional contest and does not constitute an offer of employment. The“Chief Back to School Officer” title is symbolic and carries no job duties, obligations, or employment benefits.

