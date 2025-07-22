Is Your Child The Unsung Hero Of Back-To-School Chaos? They Might Win $10,000 And Free Haircuts For A Year
Parents of children between the ages 5 to 14 can nominate their child at GreatClips.com/BackToSchool by sharing a story about a time their child brought calm, creativity or clever solutions to the chaos of back-to-school season. All entries receive a $2 off coupon for a haircut at their local Great Clips salon. For complete contest rules and information, click here .
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
The search for a Chief Back-to-School Officer is part of a larger back-to-school campaign that is designed to spotlight how Great Clips and the brand's mobile app can help alleviate stress for parents around one of the most hectic times of year. Through the Great Clips app, parents can check-in, reserve a spot in line, view estimated wait times and also receive text alerts when it's their time for a haircut. And with Clip Notes, Great Clips keeps a record of haircut preferences for future visits.
* This campaign is a promotional contest and does not constitute an offer of employment. The“Chief Back to School Officer” title is symbolic and carries no job duties, obligations, or employment benefits.CONTACT: Media contact: Steven Hickok ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment