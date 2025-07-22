Satellite-Enabled Iot Strategic Research Report 2025 Market To Reach $5.7 Billion By 2030, Driven By Expansion Of Low Earth Orbit Constellations And Public-Private Partnerships In Rural Digitization Programs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|133
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2024
|1.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|5.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Satellite-Enabled IoT - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Proliferation of Remote Asset Monitoring Applications Expands Addressable Market for Satellite IoT Rising Adoption of Smart Agriculture and Livestock Tracking Drives Satellite-Based IoT Integration Demand for Resilient Connectivity in Maritime and Offshore Operations Spurs Satellite IoT Deployment Expansion of Low Earth Orbit Constellations Strengthens Business Case for High-Coverage IoT Solutions Emergence of Satellite-Native IoT Modules Enhances Power Efficiency and Device Longevity Growth in Cold Chain Logistics Monitoring Accelerates Demand for Global IoT Connectivity Integration of Satellite IoT in Defense and Tactical Communication Networks Drives Secure Data Transmission Public-Private Partnerships in Rural Digitization Programs Propel Satellite IoT Penetration Increased Frequency of Natural Disasters Strengthens Utility of Satellite IoT in Emergency Response Standardization of Satellite Communication Protocols Improves Interoperability With Terrestrial IoT Systems Regulatory Support for Spectrum Allocation Enhances Global Market Accessibility Surge in Environmental Monitoring Needs Fuels Use of Satellite IoT in Climate and Biodiversity Projects Deployment of Smart Grid Infrastructure in Remote Regions Spurs Adoption of Satellite-Based Sensors Growing Demand for Predictive Maintenance in Mining and Oil Exploration Propels Sensor Integration Advancements in Nanosatellite Technology Enable Cost-Efficient Satellite IoT Services Increased Use of Satellite IoT in Supply Chain Visibility Enhances Real-Time Decision Making Expansion of Space-as-a-Service Platforms Creates Opportunities for Scalable IoT Deployments Consumer Awareness of Network Blackspot Coverage Issues Accelerates Satellite IoT Subscription Growth Integration With AI and Edge Analytics Enhances Data Utility in Remote IoT Networks Industrial Demand for Redundant Communication Links Strengthens Backup Connectivity Use Cases
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 37 companies featured in this Satellite-Enabled IoT report
- Airbus Astrocast Eutelsat Communications Fleet Space Technologies FOSSA Systems Globalstar Inmarsat (now Viasat) Intelsat Iridium Communications Kepler Communications Kineis Lacuna Space Myriota NanoAvionics OQ Technology ORBCOMM Sateliot SES Skylo Technologies SpaceX (Starlink)
