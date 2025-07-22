MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hop has now served over 100,000 unique customers, marking a major milestone for the family owned hemp brand. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hemp Hop has grown steadily since 2018, not just by offering, but by tracking what people love. From terpene-rich strains to high cannabinoid levels, the brand blends customer feedback with careful indoor cultivation and full lab testing. The company works closely with trusted farms using indoor and hydroponic methods, often customizing batches based on terpene profiles, potency preferences, and effect-driven goals.









Why Is Hemp Hop the Best Place to Buy THCa Flower Today?

More people now search for the best place to buy THCa flower , and Hemp Hop stands out because the numbers and practices back it up. Reaching 100,000 customers is proof of trust earned over time. But it's not just about numbers, it's about how they got there.

Founder and CEO Jordan Hall explains,“We don't just follow hype. We track data. We know what buyers gravitate toward, and we grow around that. That's the difference between simply offering a flower and actually creating what people return for.”

This data-driven approach means each batch of exotic THCa flower is shaped by both agricultural precision and direct feedback from real customers. Every product is supported by full-panel lab tests, with COAs showing cannabinoid content, terpene profiles, and a clean bill of health.

The Consumer Shift

More people now look for the most premium THCa flower for sale because they care more about what goes into each jar. They want more than bold ads or big claims. Today, buyers focus on:



Lab tests that prove safety

Clear farm practices they can trust

Fresh strains with real terpene depth

Fair prices that match the quality Strong cannabinoid content that does what it should



Many also search for clean, exotic THCa flower that brings a true taste and effect. This shift shows how trust and clear facts now shape what people pick.

From Charlotte Dispensary to National Reach

While Hemp Hop continues to operate its brick-and-mortar recreational dispensary in Charlotte , North Carolina, much of its growth has come from its e-commerce platform. The team ships THCa flower and other legal hemp-derived products across the country, serving both first-time buyers and repeat customers looking for specific effects or exotic genetics.

Their Charlotte storefront also plays a key role in sourcing feedback. On-the-ground conversations with walk-in customers often guide product selections and strain development cycles for online offerings.

What Sets Hemp Hop Apart for THCa Flower Shoppers

Hemp Hop partners with both small-scale growers and large producers who follow organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Many of their farms use Korean Natural Farming (KNF) methods and advanced indoor setups, leading to high cannabinoid retention, terpene preservation, and consistent product quality across batches.

Jordan, puts it in his own way.“This is not just business for us. I have walked these farms, met the growers, shared meals with their families. And that is what buyers taste. They taste the work, the pride, and the simple joy of growing it right.”

Easy Shopping & Customer Care at Hemp Hop

Hemp Hop makes the whole process simple, which is why so many call it the best place to buy THCa flower . From browsing online to checkout, every step is clear and quick.

Buyers also have the choice to visit the Hemp Hop dispensary in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a closer look at strains and to get direct help from the team.

Online, shoppers explore guides that break down taste, feel, and what sets each flower apart. Orders ship in secure and discreet boxes that keep things private and safe.

More Than Flower-Explore THCa Dabs and THCa Vapes

Hemp Hop is known for more than just premium THCa flower.

It has also become a trusted spot for people who want to explore THCa Dabs and THCa Carts . Each of these products goes through the same strict lab tests that check for metals, pesticides, and strength. This gives buyers the same peace of mind they get with the flower.

At Hemp Hop, shoppers find a wide range of choices that fit different tastes and ways to enjoy cannabis. This makes it more than a single stop for flower alone.

Hemp Hop has grown into a full place for those who want quality across the board. Whether someone is new or knows exactly what they like, Hemp Hop makes it easy to pick with clear facts on every option.

Building Trust One Customer at a Time

“We could flood shelves with tons of strains just to look big. Instead we keep things tight behind the scenes so customers always get fresh flower, never leftovers. From planning small harvests to picking exact strain drops, every move is about giving people something worth waiting for. Our buyers seem to like that patience.” said Matt, Head of Operations at Hemp Hop.

The Future of THCa at Hemp Hop

Hemp Hop does not plan to slow down.

It looks to add more strains every single week that push new tastes and keep close ties with farms that treat each grow like craft work.

Plans are also in place to build more tools that help buyers learn what makes each bud stand out. This way, people know what they hold before they ever light up.

It is moves like these that will keep Hemp Hop trusted as the best place to buy THCa flower, long past today.

About Hemp Hop

Hemp Hop is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has built its name on clean, fresh THCa flower that people can trust. From rare strains to small-batch dabs and rich concentrates, each product goes through checks that prove what is inside.

Hemp Hop stands by growers who keep things honest and backs every choice with lab results.

