Moburst Grows U.S. Footprint With Strategic Acquisition Of Rhythm Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moburst's third acquisition in eight months strengthens its Uproar by Moburst PR division by adding strategic talent and an established client portfolio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst , the leading mobile-first digital marketing agency, today announces its acquisition of Rhythm Communications , an award-winning firm with expertise in strategic public relations, digital marketing, event management and more.

Rhythm will be incorporated into Uproar by Moburst , Moburst's PR division. The acquisition expands Uproar's reach and adds additional experience to the team.

Founded in 2003 by Amy Parrish, Atlanta-based Rhythm Communications has earned a strong reputation throughout the Southeast for its high-impact public relations work. With 26 years of experience across marketing, technology, journalism and public relations, Parrish has led full-service agencies and built a career defined by versatility and results. She brings strategic insight, proven leadership and a history of brand-building success that further strengthens Uproar's capabilities. With expertise in education, healthcare, technology and entertainment, Rhythm has helped companies grow and strengthen its brands through tailored campaigns. Recognized as one of the Top 20 firms in the Southeast, Rhythm brings a robust client portfolio and seasoned talent to Uproar by Moburst's growing team.

“Rhythm's deep expertise in communications and its tailored approach to client success make it an ideal addition to Uproar by Moburst,” said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst.“We have a powerhouse PR division in Uproar, and we're making it even stronger with the acquisition of Rhythm Communications.”

“Joining Uproar by Moburst is an exciting step for Rhythm, allowing us to integrate our proven PR and marketing strategies with Moburst's full-service solutions,” Parrish said.“This partnership enables us to deliver innovative, results-driven campaigns that will help our clients reach new heights.”

While the broader market has many companies retreating from expansion plans, Moburst is forging ahead with aggressive M&A activity. Rhythm Communications marks the company's third acquisition in eight months, following its recent additions of Uproar PR and podcasting agency, Kitcaster. The streak reflects Moburst's push to build a more comprehensive service ecosystem for its client base and accelerate its overall expansion.

This acquisition also highlights Moburst's expanding global presence, with offices in New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, London, Orlando, Denver and Atlanta.

About Moburst

Moburst is a digital full-service, mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies to scale and become category leaders. We love solving our clients' tough digital challenges and firmly believe that creative thinking, advanced technology, and data, are the main drivers of success at scale.

Hundreds of companies, from startups to global brands, such as Google, Discovery, Uber, Samsung, Barnes and Noble, and Reddit have leveraged our services to enhance their products and maximize their KPIs:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: AEO, ASO, SEO, CRO, Localization, Public Relations, Podcasting

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, Tools

Every day, our team's mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users.

