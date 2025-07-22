Immigration Startup Cuts Legal Fees From $5,000 To Under $100 With AI Platform

AI-powered platform helps immigrants complete USCIS forms and government responses - built for families priced out of legal help

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Immigrantvli today announced the launch of its revolutionary AI-powered immigration platform that transforms how immigrants navigate the U.S. legal system. The platform addresses a critical access crisis where millions of eligible immigrants cannot afford legal representation, with attorney fees typically ranging from $3,000 to $15,000 per case.The Immigration Access CrisisThe numbers reveal a system in crisis: 73% of eligible immigrants never file applications due to prohibitive costs, while 40% of self-filed cases fail due to preventable errors that AI technology can easily identify and correct. This leaves millions of families trapped in legal limbo - not because they don't qualify for relief, but because they can't afford proper guidance.This crisis has real faces. In Immigrantvli's pilot program, one user was able to organize her complete family-based petition filing packet and prepare it for submission within hours-for something she had been quoted over $5,000 in legal fees. Her story represents millions of others trapped not by legal complexity, but by financial barriers.A New Era for Immigration FilingImmigrantvli empowers users with 24/7 access to immigration guidance through eight specialized AI agents, covering everything from family-based petitions to DACA renewals, asylum, and work visas. It offers a radically affordable, easy-to-use platform that provides:- AI-Powered Case Review: Upload your files and get a breakdown of what's strong, what's weak, and how to improve.- Smart Document Scanning: Scan USCIS notices (like RFEs or NOIDs) and get instant red-flag detection + AI-generated response drafts.- Form-Filling Assistant: Walks users through complex forms like I-130, I-485, or N-400 in plain language, with real-time error correction.- Evidence Organizer: Automatically formats documents into submission-ready USCIS packets.- Emotional Support Chatbot:“Ada” offers 24/7 encouragement and reassurance through stressful parts of the process.Beyond Technology: A Mission of Empowerment"This isn't just another chatbot or form-filling service," emphasizes Joshua Tutu, who founded the company after experiencing firsthand the frustration and uncertainty of navigating immigration processes. "We built Immigrantvli because we lived through the confusion, the helplessness, and the financial strain. Our platform gives everyday people what they've never had before-confidence, clarity, and control over their own immigration journey."Join the RevolutionThe platform is now open for early access at . The full product launch is expected in the coming weeks.About Immigrantvli:Immigrantvli democratizes immigration success through AI-powered assistance, designed for affordability, accuracy, and confidence, it helps users respond to USCIS requests, and prepare high-quality immigration packets and complete USCIS forms - all powered by data from thousands of successful filings. The platform provides a lifeline to those priced out of legal support, combining legal logic, tech innovation, and compassion into one smart solution.The company's mission extends beyond technology to addressing fundamental inequities in the U.S. immigration system, ensuring that quality legal guidance is accessible to all who need it, regardless of economic status.

