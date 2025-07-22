Smart Capital Center Unveils AI-Driven Data Extraction To Accelerate CRE Investing, Lending, Asset Management Workflows

The only AI-powered platform for CRE investment and financial management.

- Laura Krashakova, CEO of Smart Capital Center. SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Capital Center , the AI-powered CRE platform transforming real estate finance, today announced the launch of its newest enhancement: AI-driven data extraction from unstructured documents. Designed for lenders, investors, and asset managers, this release marks a major leap forward in CRE workflow automation, cutting manual review time from hours to minutes while boosting accuracy and audit readiness.Solving the industry's most manual bottleneckIn commercial real estate lending, investing, and asset management, teams are routinely buried under 100-page documents, such as offering memorandums, property inspections, loan agreements, appraisals, rent rolls, financial reporting, and more. Manually parsing through these documents to identify key deal terms or performance metrics slows decision-making, increases risk, and delays credit committee processes.Smart Capital Center's new feature instantly extracts critical information-property information, sales and rent comps, loan amounts, maturity dates, rate types, covenants, covenants and more-directly from the documents that fuel CRE deals.“Our AI understands complex legal and financial language, providing instant, traceable answers to questions like 'What's the DSCR covenant?' or 'When do prepayment penalties expire?'” said Laura Krashakova, CEO of Smart Capital Center.“We're automating the most painful part of CRE workflows-so teams can focus on value creation, not data retrieval.”AI-Powered capabilities built for CRE lending and investingTraditional automation tools often fall short when applied to the nuances of commercial real estate. But this update is different, with intelligent systems trained to understand the language, logic, and structure of CRE finance, and in turn underwrite, review, and validate key financial metrics with accuracy, speed, and confidence - at scale.Here's what's now possible inside the platform:Instantly extract critical terms from complex and unstructured documents: offering memorandums, property inspection reports, appraisals, leases, loan agreements, rent rolls, financials, and more.Automatically extract property details, sales and rent comps, lease terms, loan amounts, covenants, and more.Audit-ready traceability with page and clause-level citations across every data point.Live, natural language Q&A to answer questions like“How does the escrow release process works?” or“List all covenants.”Standardized output, even across diverse broker or borrower document formats.Deep, real-time portfolio intelligence at scale across the full CRE transaction lifecycle.Strategic benefits for CRE teamsFor CRE firms and their teams, time is money - and manual document review is one of the biggest roadblocks to fast, accurate decision-making. Whether you're underwriting a complex investment, or a loan, preparing reporting for key stakeholders, or evaluating portfolio performance, you need reliable answers at your fingertips-now.Smart Capital Center's new AI-powered data extraction eliminates the delays, errors, and inconsistencies that come from reading dense documents line by line.Measurable impact for CRE teams because of the feature release will include:Time saved: Reduced document review cycles by 90 percent.Improved accuracy: Minimized errors and standardized results across analysts.Enhanced compliance: Internal and external audit queries satisfied with a click.Boosted scalability: Consistent rules applied across thousands of documents with no added headcount required.Reshaping CRE finance with intelligent technologiesSmart Capital Center continues to lead innovation across CRE finance functions , expanding its AI-powered capabilities, automations, and features across the entire transaction lifecycle.Upcoming features include:Real-time portfolio valuationSmart Capital Center is launching AI agents that continuously update valuations using the latest rent rolls, financials, and market data-supporting faster NAV updates and improved investor reporting.Automated risk monitoring and loan performance trackingNew tools for covenant compliance, tenant monitoring and loan health scoring will provide lenders with a centralized view of portfolio risk and enable earlier detection of potential issues.AI-powered portfolio query and analysisSmart Capital is developing intelligent assistants that allow teams to instantly access key insights across loan and property data-including underwriting assumptions, rent roll changes, and performance metrics.Full-cycle workflow automationThe platform is expanding its AI agent capabilities to execute full end-to-end workflows-from document parsing to investment memo and credit package generation-allowing CRE operators to scale operations without increasing staffing.Ready to see it in action?Commercial real estate investing, lending, and asset management is undergoing a permanent shift-and AI is at the center of it. This isn't just about adopting new tools. It's about reshaping how deals are sourced, reviewed, closed, and monitored with greater speed, precision, and scale than what was capable before.Book a demo to see Smart Capital Center's AI-driven, CRE financial management platform operating at real-time speed and intelligence across the entire CRE lifecycle.About Smart Capital CenterSmart Capital Center is the only end-to-end, AI-powered platform for CRE investment and financial management. Purpose-built to power real-time underwriting, asset management, and portfolio analysis, the platform combines live data intelligence, workflow automation, and AI-driven insights to accelerate decision-making, reduce risk, and spot opportunity others miss.Trusted by institutional CRE leaders including JLL, KeyBank, The RMR Group, and Tremont Realty Capital, Smart Capital Center empowers teams to operate faster and smarter across the investment lifecycle.Discover how Smart Capital Center is redefining the future of CRE finance at .

