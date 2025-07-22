Data Quality Co-Op Unveils Platform Enhancements To Strengthen Insights Transparency And Access

New tools and expanded features help researchers and platforms monitor supplier performance, benchmark data quality, and integrate real-time signals at scale.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Data Quality Co-op (DQC) , the insights industry's first independent clearinghouse for data quality measurement, today announced a new set of platform enhancements that expand functionality, improve visibility, and strengthen support for real-time research applications.

These updates reflect DQC's continued investment in a shared infrastructure that makes it easier for researchers, buyers, and platforms to evaluate, compare, and act on data quality signals at scale. The platform continues to evolve to support critical functions such as informing data cleaning through in-survey behaviors and technical indicators, and improving quality workflows through supplier satisfaction metrics, tracker consistency data, and custom groupings.

“At DQC, we're continually innovating to make data cleaning and sample sourcing more efficient and reliable for our clients,” said Ian Haynes, co-founder of DQC.“From unlocking access to historical survey behavior through our API to delivering data-driven insights into sample source performance, our platform is designed to solve the everyday challenges faced by vendor management and data science teams.”

New platform capabilities include:

- Enhanced Historical Behavioral Metrics in Quality Tools:

The platform's Quality Tools now return key historical behavioral metrics at the respondent level, including survey frequency, completion rates, qualification rates, and removal rates. When used with common fraud indicators, these metrics provide a more comprehensive view of individual behavior.

- Supplier Scorecarding and Competitive Benchmarking:

New Supplier Scorecards and My Suppliers comparison views give users standardized, side-by-side performance data across providers. These tools support internal benchmarking and help identify the most effective partners for specific studies or programs.

- Custom Groups for Targeted Quality Tracking:

Users can now track Custom Groups, enabling visibility into custom quality indicators such as brand indicators or specific regions. This level of transparency allows teams to understand how supplier quality or removal rates impact long-term research programs like brand tracking or customer satisfaction.

- Upgraded Reporting with Granular Failure Insights:

Enhanced reporting capabilities now include visualizations of failure patterns across an organization. Users can identify which quality checks are most impactful, which suppliers most often trigger specific flags, and where data loss is concentrated, viewable through Sankey map and pie chart outputs.

“The DQC platform continues to evolve in service of a more transparent, efficient, and accountable insights ecosystem,” said Bob Fawson, co-founder of the Data Quality Co-op.“This release makes it easier for our clients to efficiently provide the highest quality insights, whether assessing quality during a client engagement, or when deciding where to source 1st-party data.”

About Data Quality Co-op

Data Quality Co-op (DQC) is an independent first-party data quality clearinghouse. We transform how buyers and suppliers of first-party data measure, understand and manage the quality of their data. Our platform offers continuous quality measurement and real-time quality certification by aggregating, analyzing, and benchmarking data quality signals. Together with our clients, we are shaping the future of fast, reliable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, our mission is to ensure each business decision, marketing campaign or AI model is driven by data that's high-quality, high-value and perfectly suited for its purpose.

