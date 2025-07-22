INTENNSETM Partners With Doughlicious® For 'Dance For Dough' Campaign And On-Site Arena Activation

- Kevin Wagner, Director of Corporate Partnerships at INTENNSEATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INTENNSETM announced a new partnership today with Doughlicious, the British-born cookie dough brand known for its great-tasting artisanal frozen gelato creations. The collaboration kicks off this season with a flavor-packed fan experience at the INTENNSE Arena in Atlanta.As part of the activation, Doughlicious will take over the arena experience each weekend with the launch of“Dance for Dough,” a high-energy in-venue contest where fans can show off their moves for a chance to win a month's supply of Doughlicious product lineup. Winners will be selected during halftime and post-match festivities.In addition to the weekly competition, fans will enjoy on-site sampling of Doughlicious products, branded signage throughout the INTENNSE Arena, and Doughlicious tasty treats available at concession stands.“INTENNSE is excited to team up with Doughlicious this season,” said Kevin Wagner, Director of Corporate Partnerships at INTENNSE.“Doughlicious is a perfect partner with their better-for-you ingredients to align with how we want to deliver a quality product on the court and in the concession stands for our players and fans. We're excited to be part of their continued growth in North America.”Doughlicious leaders view the collaboration as more than just a sponsorship; it's a shared celebration of flavor, fun, and connection with fans.“We're thrilled about the partnership between Doughlicious and INTENNSE-two bold and playful brands joining forces to serve up something truly special,” said Whitney Spielfogel, VP of U.S. Marketing & PR at Doughlicious.“It's all about bringing the fun, fueling the energy, and giving fans an unforgettable experience on and off the court.”Together, INTENNSE and Doughlicious aim to raise the bar, blending high-level performance with high-quality indulgence to deliver a courtside experience like no other.About INTENNSEINTENNSE is a new professional tennis league featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at the INTENNSE Arena in Atlanta, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at .About Doughlicious The London Dough Co.:Doughlicious is a proudly female-founded and operated business on a mission to redefine the cookie dough experience by creating the ultimate snackable treat. Focused on better-for-you ingredients and sustainable practices, the brand brings a fresh perspective to the frozen snack category. Doughlicious' Frozen Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites are certified gluten-free, free from added refined sugars and white bleached flour, and contain no artificial additives or preservatives. All frozen snacks are carefully crafted and produced at the brand's facility in London, England. Doughlicious products are available in over 10,000 retail stores across the US, the UK, and Australia. For more information, visit , Instagram and TikTok.Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisFacebook: /INTENNSEMedia contacts:Jeff Altstadter...973-908-9991Todd Grasley...407-873-5503Whitney Spielfogel...516-316-4201

