Lawless Group Announces Strategic National Realignment And Leadership Promotions

Lawless Group announces a strategic realignment of its national sales organization and a series of key leadership promotions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lawless Group, a leading national partner in manufacturer representation and distribution across the industrial, safety, construction, and related markets, today announced a strategic realignment of its national sales organization, operations and key leadership promotions. This move is designed to strengthen the company's national presence, reduce organizational complexities, and deliver even greater value to manufacturing and distribution partners across the United States.

Lawless Group will consolidate its previous regional sales structure into two primary divisions: Lawless Group East and Lawless Group West – consisting of all current warehouse locations. This streamlined approach to the sales organization will reduce complexities and enhance organizational agility, enabling Lawless Group to provide seamless, efficient service to any manufacturer or distributor nationwide. By further leveraging its strategically placed warehouses across the country, the company will further reduce freight costs, shorten delivery times, and create new operational efficiencies. This realignment positions the Lawless Group for sustained success, adaptability, and industry leadership for decades to come.

Leadership Announcements

.Justin Vailes has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lawless Group corporate and will continue in his role as President of Lawless Group East.

.Eric Stone has been promoted to General Manager in addition to his current role as President of Lawless Group West, expanding his leadership to include all western regions.

.Dave Hall has been promoted to General Manager in addition to his current role as Vice President of Lawless Group East, assuming leadership over multiple eastern regions.

.Mark Schindler will continue in his role as President of Lawless Sales Group as a separate entity, offering strategic leadership for our sales representative business.

.Mike Katz has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development for the safety business vertical, reflecting Lawless Group's continued investment in safety solutions and strategic growth in this key market segment.

All Lawless Group sales, operations, logistics, and marketing leadership will now report directly to Justin Vailes, CEO of Lawless Group, ensuring greater alignment, transparency, and streamlined decision-making throughout the organization.

“As Executive Chairman of Lawless Group, I am proud to announce Justin Vailes as our new Chief Executive Officer,” said Richard Lawless.“Justin's proven leadership, deep industry experience, and unwavering commitment to our core values make him the ideal person to lead Lawless Group into its next chapter. This reorganization and leadership transition reflect our long-term vision to strengthen our national presence and deliver unparalleled service to our partners. With Eric Stone and Dave Hall stepping into expanded leadership roles, along with Mike Katz's new role, we are well-positioned to continue our legacy of innovation, trusted partnerships, and operational excellence.”

“This strategic realignment reflects our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth,” said Justin Vailes, CEO of Lawless Group.“By realigning our sales organization into two national divisions, we are better positioned to deliver unparalleled service, reduce complexity, leverage digital transformation, and foster stronger partnerships with manufacturers and distributors across the country. The vision of Richard Lawless and the Lawless Group, inspired by our 50-year plan, is to build a legacy of trusted service, sustainability, and industry leadership.”

Vision for the Future

This reorganization is a pivotal step in Lawless Group's long-term strategy, inspired by its 50-year plan to become the nation's most trusted and indispensable partner for manufacturers and distributors. The company remains committed to innovation, operational excellence, and fostering a high-performance culture rooted in integrity and partnership.

About Lawless Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lawless Group specializes in the representation and distribution of construction, electrical, industrial, and safety products. With over 40 years of experience, the company is dedicated to building strong relationships, delivering tailored solutions, and providing extensive training for distributors and end-users. Lawless Group's commitment to innovation, community support, and people-centric values distinguishes it as an industry leader.

