Bricktech Publishes Article On How Small Businesses Can Prevent Data Breaches
There are steps you can take to significantly reduce your risk and protect your critical data.
The article offers practical guidance for small businesses on proactively safeguarding sensitive data from breaches and cyber threats.
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BrickTech, Central Florida's trusted provider of managed IT solutions, has published a new article titled "Data Breach Prevention : Protecting Your Small Business." The article offers practical guidance for small businesses on proactively safeguarding sensitive data from breaches and cyber threats.
"Data breaches can have devastating effects on small businesses, from financial loss to damaged customer trust," said Mike Jenkins, President of BrickTech. "Our latest article outlines actionable steps businesses can take to significantly reduce their risk and protect their critical data."
The article provides essential cybersecurity recommendations, including:
.Implementing Multi-Factor Authentication: Adding critical layers of protection to sensitive systems.
.Keeping Software Up to Date: Regular updates to software prevent exploitation of known vulnerabilities.
.Employee Education: Regularly training employees to recognize and respond to phishing and other cyber threats.
.Continuous Monitoring: Proactively identifying and addressing threats before they result in breaches.
"Prevention is key," Jenkins added. "Our article empowers small businesses to take proactive measures, strengthening their security posture and preserving customer trust."
To read the full article , visit BrickTech's website at bricktechit.
About BrickTech:
BrickTech is the go-to IT partner for small businesses, providing a transformative Business Health Ecosystem that delivers comprehensive Managed IT Support, Cybersecurity, and Productivity Optimization. Our service model ensures tech needs are met with unmatched precision and foresight, allowing customers to focus on growth. Through our phased deployment, BrickTech adapts to each unique business' pace, making advanced technology effortlessly accessible. With BrickTech, clients gain more than IT support, they gain a partner dedicated to powering progressTM and elevating efficiency.
