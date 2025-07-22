Revol One Financial® Launches Enduris 10 Income Fixed Index AnnuityTM – A Smart Solution Providing Guaranteed Lifetime Income with Growth Potential

- Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman and CEO of Revol One FinancialURBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Revol One Financial, a trailblazer in the fixed annuity space, proudly announces the launch of Enduris 10 Income TM, a Fixed Index Annuity developed to meet the growing demand for guaranteed lifetime income. It also includes a feature that can help provide protection against the rising cost of living.At the core of this solution is a robust Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit Rider, which provides a predictable, reliable income stream for life-no matter how long a client lives.* What sets Enduris 10 Income apart is its potential to increase that income over time.** This makes it a solid solution for those concerned about inflation and maintaining purchasing power in the future.“Enduris 10 Income is the kind of product our aligned distribution relationships and their financial professionals should have in their toolkit,” said Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman & CEO of Revol One Financial.“It delivers the stability clients want, the growth potential they need, and a guaranteed income stream they can count on-all in one straightforward solution.”“Clients today are looking for solutions that do more than just preserve their assets-they need income that adjusts to their reality,” said Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer.“Enduris 10 Income helps meet that demand by combining a guaranteed lifetime income stream with the possibility for increasing income. We are excited to make this available to our distribution relationships, financial professionals and their clients.”With its thoughtful design, Enduris 10 Income offers a timely and powerful solution for income planning in an uncertain economic environment. To learn more, visit RevolOneFinancial or contact your Revol One Financial representative.About Revol One FinancialRevol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of“bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is“Positive”. The ratings reflect Revol One Financial's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit for the latest ratings.*A lifetime income stream assumes no excess withdrawals. GLWB income payments will end if an excess withdrawal reduces the Accumulation Value to zero. Excess withdrawals may also reduce the income payments in an amount more than the withdrawal. Excess withdrawals are subject to surrender charges and MVA.**The GLWB income payment may increase annually by the Annual Growth Rate (“AGR”). The AGR is determined based on the allocation among and performance of index interest options and the fixed interest account. Growth of the indexed interest options is not guaranteed. The fixed interest rate is declared in the contract and applies only to allocations to the fixed interest account.Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender charges may apply.Revol One Financialis the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.Enduris 10 Income FIATM is issued by Revol One Insurance Company, 11259 Aurora Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa 50322. Enduris 10 Income is available in most states with Contract number ICC23-RO-FIA and rider form numbers ICC25-RO-GLB-(01-02), ICC25-RO-PMB-(01-02), ICC23-RO-NHWR, ICC23-RO-TIWR and other related forms. Products and features are subject to state variations and availability. Read the contract for complete details.

