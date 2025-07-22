The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Reports Strong Results and Sustainability Progress in 2024 Annual Development Effectiveness Report

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JEDDAH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 22, 2025/APO Group/ --

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ( ), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, announced the release of its 2024 Annual Development Effectiveness Report (ADER).

The ADER serves as an essential reporting and transparency tool, enabling ITFC to measure, communicate, and continually refine its strategies and interventions for achieving sustainable development outcomes. The 2024 report highlights ITFC's expanding role as a driver of sustainable trade, economic resilience, and inclusive growth across its member countries.

“The ADER showcases ITFC's ability to provide innovative, impactful solutions that address the complex needs of our member countries,” said Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC.“While we celebrate key milestones, we are also assessing our interventions to ensure we continue advancing toward a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future.”

Key Highlights of 2024 ADER

In 2024, ITFC delivered tangible results, demonstrating its focus on resilience and economic inclusion. The key highlights include:



Filling Trade Finance Gaps. ITFC allocated US$2.66 billion, 38% of its total portfolio, to LDMCs, supporting inclusive growth. Additionally, US$268 million directly benefited over 380,000 smallholder farmers, enabling the procurement of 840,000 metric tons of local agricultural products.

Securing Critical Supply Chains. Disbursements to the energy sector amounted to US$4 billion, bringing reliable electricity to approximately 13.8 million households. Food security interventions provided over 5.6 million metric tons of essential commodities worth US$1.45 billion, benefiting more than 30 million households.

Strengthening Private Sector Participation. ITFC financed 312 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates through partnerships with 23 financial institutions, promoting financial inclusion and economic diversification.

Fostering Regional Integration. Intra-OIC trade financing reached US$4.8 billion. Through strategic programs such as the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) and the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS), ITFC strengthened regional value chains and institutional capacities. Investing in Capacity Development. Technical assistance and training initiatives reached over 3,100 individuals, a 32% increase from the previous year, with nearly 40% women participants.

Embedding Sustainability into Core Operations

The Corporation adopted its first Environmental and Social (E&S) Policy and launched a Ten-Year E&S Action Plan. A new governance structure was also introduced to guide implementation, laying the foundation for more responsible trade finance operations.

Empowering Growth through the SDGs

ITFC made significant strides in advancing multiple Sustainable Development Goals through its trade finance and development initiatives. Its efforts have helped reduce poverty (SDG 1), strengthen food security (SDG 2), and expand access to clean and affordable energy (SDG 7). By supporting smallholder farmers, empowering local economies, and promoting intra-OIC trade, ITFC has also played a key role in fostering strong global partnerships to accelerate sustainable development across member countries (SDG 17).

The 2024 ADER affirms ITFC's deepening commitment to transparency, sustainability, and measurable impact. As the Corporation looks ahead, it remains focused on bold innovation, collaborative partnerships, and leveraging Islamic finance to build a more inclusive and sustainable global trade ecosystem.

