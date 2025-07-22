Detroit Tops The List In Metro Marvels 2025 Beautification Report

Royal Oak and Northville Round Out Top 3 in Southeast Michigan's Most Beautiful Cities

DEARBORN, Mich., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "With 51 parks citywide and over $1.5 million invested in neighborhood spaces in the past two years, we know greenspaces don't just grow trees-they grow community," said Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier. His city just earned the #2 spot in the newly released Metro Marvels Beautification Report-an ambitious, first-of-its-kind ranking of Southeast Michigan's most beautiful and livable communities.

Detroit clinched the #1 spot , recognized for its bold investments in parks, public art, and cultural events that activate the city year-round. Northville came in at #3 , earning praise for its historic charm and family-friendly design. All three cities were also named Best in Category winners in the report.

The Metro Marvels scoring system measured 20 cities across seven categories, from public parks and sustainability to art, accessibility, and civic engagement.

"This ranking is more than symbolic-it's a recognition of the work cities are doing to build places people are proud to call home," said Ali Fawaz, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Empire Realty Group. "These cities prove that beauty is infrastructure, and that investment in public space drives real civic value."

The report also includes mayoral spotlights, city scorecards, and Best in Category awards-such as Best Urban Greenspace Program (Royal Oak), Best Small Town Charm (Northville), and Best in Class Beautification (Detroit).

Empire Realty Group is a full-service real estate firm dedicated to strengthening Southeast Michigan communities. With integrated services in lending, title, and design-build, Empire is more than a brokerage-it's a partner in community transformation. Notably, Crain's Detroit Business has recognized Empire in its Fast 50, highlighting the firm as one of the fastest-growing companies in metro Detroit for three consecutive years.

