VDE Americas Verifies Successful Operation Of Gamechange Solar's Genius Trackertm Hailstowtm
Hail mitigation has been a genuine concern for owners and insurers of solar power plants throughout the United States and other hail-prone locations. As one of the top three global manufacturers of solar trackers, GameChange Solar has worked closely with VDE to develop a rigorously tested hail mitigation system, delivering advanced protection that helps safeguard assets, reduce risk, and support long-term performance.
"With hailstorms across the globe intensifying, it is critical to install hail mitigation systems – like GameChange's Solar Genius TrackerTM HailStowTM – which are effective in reducing solar panel damage due to hail," said Jon Previtali, VP and Senior Principal Engineer at VDE Americas. "In our role to protect and extend the economic value of solar assets, we continue to advocate for advanced weather alert services, proactive hail stow implementation and frequent testing of hail stow systems."
"This successful validation by VDE is the result of a strong engineering partnership and a shared commitment to rigorous, real-world validation," said Scott Van Pelt, Chief Engineer at GameChange Solar. "We developed the Genius TrackerTM HailStowTM to provide a fast, reliable response that helps protect solar infrastructure from catastrophic hail damage. By working closely with VDE, we ensure that our systems provide top tier hail protection, long-term asset reliability, and insurability in hail-prone regions."
About VDE Americas
VDE Americas provides technical advisory and risk mitigation services to renewable energy stakeholders - from project owners and financiers to equipment manufacturers and those who construct, operate and insure large-scale solar power generation and energy storage facilities. A wholly owned subsidiary of the VDE Group, VDE Americas is recognized globally as the leading authority in solar project hail risk intelligence and loss prevention. The company's expertise and innovative solutions have facilitated billions of dollars of investment in renewable energy assets.
For more information, visit:
About VDE
VDE, one of the largest technology organizations in Europe, has been regarded as a synonym for innovation and technological progress for more than 130 years. VDE is the only organization in the world that combines science, standardization, testing, certification, and application consulting under one umbrella. The VDE mark has been synonymous with the highest safety standards and consumer protection for more than 100 years.
About GameChange Solar
GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.
For more information, visit
Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
[email protected]
Contact for VDE Americas
Mission Control: [email protected]
SOURCE GameChange Solar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment