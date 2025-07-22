CONCORSO ITALIANO RETURNS TO MONTEREY CAR WEEK WITH EXCLUSIVE DISPLAYS, LUXURY ACTIVATIONS, AND CELEBRITY APPEARANCES

"An Unforgettable 40th Anniversary Celebration of Italian Automotive Artistry"

MONTEREY, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorso Italiano returns to the Monterey Peninsula on Saturday, August 16, 2025, for its 40th anniversary celebration during Monterey Car Week. Once again taking place at Bayonet Black Horse, the event will welcome collectors, enthusiasts, media, and Italian automotive icons for an immersive day of style, history, and performance.

This year's Concorso Italiano will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Cisitalia with a remarkable centerpiece display that showcases four factory team cars, an extraordinary gathering rarely seen outside of museum walls. Among them are two original D46 monopostos that competed in Cisitalia's very first race in September 1946, alongside the Nuvolari Spyder and the pioneering Aerodynamica 202 coupe, both of which participated in the 1947 Mille Miglia.

"Cisitalia was born in the ashes of World War II, but their ingenuity and artistry signaled the rebirth of Italian automotive culture," says Ed Godshalk, internationally recognized Cisitalia authority and U.S. representative of the Cisitalia Register. "This will be a unique opportunity to see a collection of significant Cisitalia factory team racing cars in one place." Godshalk, who has spent decades researching and collecting Cisitalia cars, will be on hand to help tell the story of these groundbreaking vehicles.

Concorso Italiano is proud to welcome Ed Bolian, founder of VINwiki, and one of the most respected voices in the automotive digital space. Bolian will unveil a long-rumored icon that has remained hidden for years: the Victoria's Secret Lamborghini Diablo . Made famous in the 1990s through the brand's high-profile fashion catalog spreads, often flanked by angel-winged supermodels, this striking exotic is set to return to the spotlight. Its public reappearance at Concorso Italiano will serve as the crown jewel of the Lamborghini display in observance of Diablo's 35th anniversary.

Concorso Italiano's Global Exotics Display will feature a breathtaking creation by modern-day coachbuilder Christopher Rünge: The Helios. Shaped entirely by hand using traditional coachbuilding methods, The Helios embodies both old-world craftsmanship and futuristic vision, with its polished aluminum body, flowing curves, and dramatic gullwing doors. Alongside the vehicle, Rünge will present a full-sized aluminum tube buck and English Wheel to demonstrate the meticulous process used to form every panel. Rünge, whose work has been featured on Jay Leno's Garage , has gained international recognition for creating bespoke, drivable sculptures that pay homage to historic racing forms while pushing the boundaries of modern design.

The Totem GT Super "Jarama" by Totem Automobili debuts on the Monterey Peninsula this year and can also be found on the show field. Designed with a custom-built powertrain, chassis, and body, it is a modern reinterpretation of the Alfa Romeo Tipo 105 designed by Bertone in the late 1960s.

Legendary Lamborghini test driver Valentino Balboni will travel from Italy to the Monterey Peninsula in celebration of Concorso Italiano's 40th Anniversary. A beloved figure within the Concorso Italiano community for four decades, Balboni will be present throughout the day, beginning his morning with a personal review of the Lamborghinis on the show field. Engaging directly with owners and carefully examining each vehicle, he will select the one he believes most deserves the highly coveted Valentino Balboni Award, which will be presented during a special moment in the afternoon awards ceremony.

Concorso Italiano is assembling a special display comprised of vehicles that have won one or more Concorso Italiano award over the past four decades. Together with past Chairmen Tom McDowell and Jack Wadsworth, current event Chairman Tanya Kosta will bestow one vehicle with the Chairman's Award.

In celebration of Monterey's rich Italian American heritage, Concorso Italiano is proud to welcome Bella Cutino as a special guest of honor. Bella is the reigning 91st Festa Italia Santa Rosalia Queen for the Festa Italia Foundation of Monterey and represents generations of Italian and Sicilian families who helped shape the Monterey Peninsula.

She is the proud daughter of Bart and Kim Cutino and the granddaughter of Bert and Bella Cutino, who have long been part of the community and are known for their legacy with the iconic Sardine Factory and founding partners in the Cannery Row Company. Bella will present one of the event's distinguished awards. Her presence symbolizes the lasting impact of Italian contributions to local fishing, canning, civic leadership, and culture.

Festa Italia Monterey is one of California's longest-running Italian festivals, honoring faith, family, and heritage. The 92nd annual Festa will be held September 5-7, 2025, at Custom House Plaza in Historic Downtown Monterey.

Franco Uomo , California's premier destination for Italian-made menswear, will make its debut at Concorso Italiano 2025 with an exclusive Style Lounge showcasing European-inspired fashion. Models will be on-hand, and COO Yosef Shuja will be on-site throughout the day to personally assist guests as they explore a curated selection of menswear, vests, and accessories available for purchase or special order. "Rooted in a shared appreciation for individuality and design excellence, we are proud to partner with Concorso Italiano on a specially curated Franco Uomo Style Lounge, paying homage to European automotive artistry through the lens of Italian-made, European-inspired menswear," said Shuja.

Sponsor Monterey Motor Club , a high-end vehicle storage and events facility slated to open on the Monterey Peninsula in 2027, will host the exhibitor hospitality tents, where they will introduce their upcoming business model and connect directly with Concorso Italiano's audience of collectors and enthusiasts. "Our future members are already here," said Daniel Silverie, Jr., Monterey Motor Club Founder. "This is the perfect place to start building relationships."

Event guests will enjoy a variety of vendors offering high-end men's fashion, women's fashion, jewelry and makeup, and The Mr. Car Week Pavilion, a tent featuring a hand-selected collection of distinguished vendors celebrating automotive culture and design, curated by Mr. Car Week and presented in collaboration with Automobilia Collectors Expo. The Concorso Piazza feature will offer a famers market with locally grown organic produce, olive oils, sauces, vinegars, and other local or Italian items. A variety of upscale food trucks will be on site, offering something for every palate. Guests may opt to eat at tables, or picnic style among the beautiful vehicles on the fairway. A wine feature is in the works and will be announced closer to the event date.

Concorso Italiano offers upgraded hospitality experiences, and the menus alone are worth the journey. Guests who choose the VIP Experience will enjoy access to a private lounge near the heart of the event, a hosted bar, and reserved seating overlooking the show field. A curated breakfast and elegant Italian lunch are included, featuring dishes like Heirloom Caprese, Farfalle al Pesto, and Panino con Porchetta, as well as a dessert station with Tiramisu, Cannoli, and assorted sweets.

For those seeking an even more indulgent experience, the Chairman's Club returns with an over-the-top offering limited to just 200 guests. In addition to premium parking and a dedicated lounge space, Chairman's Club guests enjoy an all-day hosted premium bar, luxury seating, and an extravagant menu that includes Sicilian Charcuterie, fresh pastas finished in a Parmesan Wheel, Swordfish Steaks, Spot Prawns, as well as a dessert station with Tiramisu, Cannoli, and assorted sweets.

Vehicle registration is open for both Italian and non-Italian vehicles. Registration includes entry for one vehicle and two passengers as the vehicle enters the show field, access for two people to hospitality, a gift bag, and eligibility for award consideration.

To register a vehicle to be part of the Concorso Italiano show field, or to purchase General Admission tickets visit . An option to upgrade to VIP Experience tickets or Chairman's Club tickets is presented during the purchase. If you have purchased tickets or registered a vehicle and would like to upgrade to the VIP Experience or Chairman's Club, contact [email protected] for assistance.

About Concorso Italiano

Concorso Italiano stands as a cornerstone event of the famed Monterey Car Week, attracting over 80,000 automotive enthusiasts from around the world to California's Monterey Peninsula each August. Celebrating its 40th Anniversary, the event has blossomed from a private gathering of car owners into a public celebration, showcasing Italian automotive design and craftsmanship with a spectacular display of cars and motorcycles.

This year, International Car Week has taken the helm as the new event owner, bringing a fresh vision while honoring the event's storied past. A new leadership team has been assembled, reuniting individuals who have been the backbone of Concorso Italiano along its timeline. In 2025, the event continues to blend classic allure with contemporary innovation while educating visitors about the history of magnificent Italian vehicles and their creators.

International Car Week, introduced in 2024, is set to become a signature series of annual events on the Bayonet Black Horse property, building on the heritage of Concorso Italiano and evolving into a week-long automotive celebration that will ultimately harness the capabilities of the Grand Hyatt resort currently under construction on the property.

More than just a car show, Concorso Italiano is a vibrant festival of Italian culture, offering Italian-themed culinary delights, exclusive VIP experiences, an incredible vendor row, and an awards ceremony that acknowledges the finest examples of Italian engineering.

The 2025 edition is made possible thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsors Meguiar's and Saleen , as well as sponsors Vossen Wheels , Monterey Motor Club , Aerovault , Franco Uomo , Shea Homes , Kindred Motorworks, and Glastonbury, Inc. Media partners include Highline Autos Magazine , FerrariMarketLetter , MyCarQuest , VeloceToday , WhatsUpMonterey , and KMBYRadio . Concorso Italiano is proud to support several local and global nonprofit efforts, including The Food Bank for Monterey County , Global Empowerment Mission , All In Monterey County , and Sweet Grace .

Join the milestone celebration on Saturday, August 16th, at Bayonet Black Horse on California's scenic Monterey Peninsula.

