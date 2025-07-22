Association Of Women's Business Centers Launches National Tour To Spotlight Women-Owned Businesses
WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC), the leading national voice for women's entrepreneurship, is embarking on a five-city Media Spotlight Tour to showcase the impact of women-owned businesses and the Women's Business Centers (WBCs) that support them.
The tour highlights a critical call to action: continued investment in WBCs is essential to ensuring women entrepreneurs can start, grow, and sustain businesses that strengthen local economies. Press conferences at each stop will bring together small business owners, WBCs, community leaders, and policymakers to demonstrate the return on investment from these federally funded centers.
"This is about visibility and impact," said AWBC CEO Corinne Goble. "Without Women's Business Centers, many women entrepreneurs wouldn't have a path forward. These visits are proof that the federal investment is working-and continued investment is needed."
A Proven Return on Investment
The WBC program was recently included in the House Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee bill - a key step toward securing sustained funding in 2027. In 2024, WBCs nationwide:
-
Supported 340,000 jobs
Contributed $16 billion in wages
Generated $6 in new business revenue for every federal dollar invested
Leveraged $7.50 in private capital per federal dollar-sparking $15 in total economic activity
These numbers demonstrate the measurable impact of WBCs in fueling economic growth and opportunity for women entrepreneurs.
Tour Schedule
The AWBC Media Spotlight Tour includes the following stops:
July 22 – weVENTURE WBC, Melbourne, Florida
July 24 – WEST Center, Ukiah, California
July 30 – Business Impact NW, Valdez, Alaska
August 12 – New Growth WBC, El Dorado Springs, Missouri
August 21 – WESST WBC, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Each site visit will spotlight local success stories, innovation, and the economic contributions of women-led businesses in sectors ranging from advanced manufacturing and tech to childcare and retail.
A National Movement Rooted in Local Impact
From rural communities to major metropolitan areas, women-led businesses are driving innovation, creating jobs, and solving pressing challenges. The Media Spotlight Tour makes clear that WBCs are more than just resource centers, they are economic infrastructure.
AWBC urges local, state, and federal leaders to prioritize targeted resources and policy solutions that empower women entrepreneurs. Continued bipartisan support like that led by House Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Ranking Member Steny Hoyer (D-MD), will ensure every WBC has the capacity to serve its community.
About AWBC
The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC) is the leading national voice and resource for igniting the economic power of women's entrepreneurship. AWBC advocates for and supports a network of over 150 Women's Business Centers (WBCs) across the United States. These centers provide entrepreneurs with free coaching, networking opportunities, small business resources, training, and more. AWBC's mission is to ensure that small business owners have the tools and support they need to succeed in business and contribute to the broader economy.
