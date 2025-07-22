Association Of Women's Business Centers Launches National Tour To Spotlight Women-Owned Businesses

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC), the leading national voice for women's entrepreneurship, is embarking on a five-city Media Spotlight Tour to showcase the impact of women-owned businesses and the Women's Business Centers (WBCs) that support them.

The tour highlights a critical call to action: continued investment in WBCs is essential to ensuring women entrepreneurs can start, grow, and sustain businesses that strengthen local economies. Press conferences at each stop will bring together small business owners, WBCs, community leaders, and policymakers to demonstrate the return on investment from these federally funded centers.

"This is about visibility and impact," said AWBC CEO Corinne Goble. "Without Women's Business Centers, many women entrepreneurs wouldn't have a path forward. These visits are proof that the federal investment is working-and continued investment is needed."

A Proven Return on Investment

The WBC program was recently included in the House Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee bill - a key step toward securing sustained funding in 2027. In 2024, WBCs nationwide:



Supported 340,000 jobs

Contributed $16 billion in wages

Generated $6 in new business revenue for every federal dollar invested Leveraged $7.50 in private capital per federal dollar-sparking $15 in total economic activity

These numbers demonstrate the measurable impact of WBCs in fueling economic growth and opportunity for women entrepreneurs.

Tour Schedule

The AWBC Media Spotlight Tour includes the following stops:

July 22 – weVENTURE WBC, Melbourne, Florida

July 24 – WEST Center, Ukiah, California

July 30 – Business Impact NW, Valdez, Alaska

August 12 – New Growth WBC, El Dorado Springs, Missouri

August 21 – WESST WBC, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Each site visit will spotlight local success stories, innovation, and the economic contributions of women-led businesses in sectors ranging from advanced manufacturing and tech to childcare and retail.

A National Movement Rooted in Local Impact

From rural communities to major metropolitan areas, women-led businesses are driving innovation, creating jobs, and solving pressing challenges. The Media Spotlight Tour makes clear that WBCs are more than just resource centers, they are economic infrastructure.

AWBC urges local, state, and federal leaders to prioritize targeted resources and policy solutions that empower women entrepreneurs. Continued bipartisan support like that led by House Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Ranking Member Steny Hoyer (D-MD), will ensure every WBC has the capacity to serve its community.

About AWBC

The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC) is the leading national voice and resource for igniting the economic power of women's entrepreneurship. AWBC advocates for and supports a network of over 150 Women's Business Centers (WBCs) across the United States. These centers provide entrepreneurs with free coaching, networking opportunities, small business resources, training, and more. AWBC's mission is to ensure that small business owners have the tools and support they need to succeed in business and contribute to the broader economy.

Contact: Annmarie Seldon

HVM Communications

(617)448-7416

[email protected]

SOURCE Association of Women's Business Centers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED