HEALTHY FUTURES OF TEXAS ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It is my priority to meaningfully engage and work closely with community, corporate, and nonprofit leaders, especially in a season when social supports are shifting. We must work closely with partners to collaborate and strengthen the network of services supporting youth – healthcare, schools, social services, and community resources," said Mullaney, CEO of HFTX.

"Evelyn's bold vision and ability to build bridges have shaped Healthy Futures into a trusted, statewide force for good," Mullaney continued. "She has changed lives and created the conditions for others to do so. I'm honored to carry that legacy forward."

During her tenure, Delgado guided HFTX through a strategic merger with the Texas Campaign and the Ntarupt in 2022. The move created a unified statewide organization with greater reach, resources, and momentum to reduce teen unintended pregnancies and STIs across Texas.

"As I reflect on my time at Healthy Futures of Texas, I'm incredibly proud of the impact we've made increasing access to youth and family empowerment programs and preventive healthcare for women, and successfully merging three organizations," said Delgado. "And, through the work of our Texas Women's Healthcare Coalition, we've helped drive legislative changes in policy and funding in a constantly shifting environment."

HFTX Board Chair Dr. Adelina Silva praised both leaders, calling Delgado "a fierce champion for women and young Texans" and Mullaney "the right leader at the right time."

"Ginger has the energy, vision, and collaborative spirit to lead Healthy Futures through this next chapter," said Silva. "We are in a critical time for all sexual health nonprofits as we navigate an increasingly complex political and funding landscape in Texas and beyond. She understands the urgency of this moment and how to mobilize communities, data, and innovation to meet it."

With Texas youth and families facing widening gaps in access to accurate, age-appropriate sexual health information, Mullaney says the organization will focus on scaling its impact through community and corporate partnerships, digital education tools, and community-driven programming.

Her tenure commences with the launch of an innovative new online training portal, HFTX Classroom . The learning management system offers both free and paid users skills in classroom facilitation, puberty and sexual health education, credentials for career advancement, as well as continuing education credits for various professions. It marks a major expansion in the organization's ability to support parents, educators, businesses, non-profits, faith leaders, and youth-serving professionals in building their capacity to lead these conversations.

Since 2006, Healthy Futures has provided nearly 10,000 youth-serving professionals with training, continuing education credits, and career advancement tools that are engaging, adaptable, and relevant to their needs.

"Technological innovation ensures we continue to fill gaps in health education for educators, nonprofits, and families, meeting the needs of Texas youth and communities," said Mullaney.

About Healthy Futures of Texas

Healthy Futures of Texas (HFTX) is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being of young Texans by providing access to sexual health education, contraception, and resources. By addressing the increasing barriers that young people in Texas face, HFTX aims to advance access to quality sex education, contraception, and sexual healthcare and expand into related areas of young adult health: .

