Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Welcomes Attorney Jerome Wilson, Jr.

BALTIMORE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers proudly announces the addition of Attorney Jerome Wilson, Jr. to its growing team of legal professionals. Mr. Wilson joins the firm as an Associate Attorney, bringing with him a rich background in trial advocacy, public service, and client-focused representation. His work will primarily focus on personal injury law, with a concentration on car accidents, motorcycle collisions, trucking accidents, and premises liability cases, including slip and falls.

Mr. Wilson's legal experience reflects a dedication to justice and an ability to manage high-pressure litigation with clarity and precision. Before joining Zirkin and Schmerling in 2025, he served as an Assistant Public Defender in Baltimore, where he provided legal defense for individuals facing criminal charges in both jury and bench trials. His caseload included matters involving narcotics, assault, DUI and DWI offenses, unlawful possession of firearms, theft, and complex traffic violations. His work in criminal defense strengthened his instincts in the courtroom and his ability to protect clients under pressure.

Before entering the legal field, Mr. Wilson served nine years as an enlisted member of the United States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in June 2017. His service to the nation laid a strong foundation for his work as a litigator, instilling in him the values of discipline, service, and unwavering attention to detail.

Mr. Wilson was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 2022. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, William H. Bowen School of Law in 2020. That same year, he also completed a Master of Public Service from the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, earned in 2016.

In addition to his professional qualifications, Mr. Wilson is deeply engaged in civic and professional communities. He is an active member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.. He holds memberships in several legal associations, including the Maryland State Bar Association, the Baltimore City Bar Association, the Monument City Bar Association, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the Maryland Association of Justice. His involvement in these organizations reflects a continued investment in advocacy, mentorship, and ethical leadership within and beyond the courtroom.

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers remains dedicated to delivering trusted, results-driven representation. With his blend of legal experience and public service, Mr. Wilson brings added strength and depth to the firm's work on behalf of clients across Maryland.

For more information about Jerome Wilson, Jr. or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call 443-892-7516.

Media Contact:

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

1852 Reisterstown Road, Suite #203

Pikesville, MD 21208

Phone: 410-498-8205

Website:

SOURCE Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED