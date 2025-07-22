Elemeno Health Selects Amendola To Lead Robust Thought Leadership-Focused Integrated PR Program

Initiative to raise awareness of Elemeno's innovative point-of-care support via strategic media relations, social media and targeted content

OAKLAND, Calif., and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemeno Health , a market leader in just-in-time microlearning solutions for frontline staff, today announced it has selected Amendola , part of Supreme Group, to create and lead its integrated public relations and thought leadership program. The program will spotlight Elemeno's transformative role in equipping frontline healthcare workers with just-in-time learning at the point of care.

Built by clinicians for clinicians and trusted by over 70 hospitals nationwide, Elemeno Health delivers bite-sized, cloud-based microlearning and communication solutions tailored to care team needs-bridging the gap between knowledge and action. By offering customized content accessible on any device, Elemeno enables frontline staff to provide safer, more efficient, and standardized care.

Amendola's integrated PR program will include media outreach, thought leadership campaigns, social media, and content strategy - all amplifying Elemeno's voice in the conversation around frontline empowerment and quality improvement.

"Elemeno is transforming how healthcare teams access and apply critical knowledge," said Tim Coulter, CEO of Elemeno Health. "To reach the next level of impact, we needed a PR partner who can articulate our value to health systems nationwide. Amendola's track record in healthcare tech and its deep industry expertise made the decision easy."

This is the third time Coulter has worked with Amendola, a reflection of the results the agency has delivered.

"Tim's recent appointment as CEO signals a new phase of growth for Elemeno, as the company positions itself for aggressive growth and expansion across hospitals and health systems," said agency president Jodi Amendola. "Their microlearning model is intuitive, scalable, and incredibly relevant in today's high-pressure care environments. We're looking forward to telling their story and sharing their incredible value proposition with those who need it most."

About Elemeno Health

Founded by clinicians in 2016, Elemeno Health is a Public Benefit Corporation that empowers frontline staff with just-in-time microlearning technology at the point of care. Its cloud-based platform replaces binders, emails, and document storage systems with team-specific content in bite-sized formats, consumable in the flow of work. Elemeno complements existing LMS/training systems, promoting knowledge retention, enabling standardized delivery of best practices, and improving system-wide care quality. Trusted by 70+ hospitals nationwide, Elemeno Health enhances operational efficiency and patient safety at scale. To learn more, visit .

About Amendola

Amendola , part of Supreme Group , is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit this website and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Marcia G. Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE Amendola, part of Supreme Group

