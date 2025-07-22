Falafel Inc Wins Best Of DC Award, Cementing Its Place As A Culinary And Cultural Icon

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Falafel Inc, America's favorite falafel and hummus impact brand, has been named 2025 "Best of DC" winner, recognizing its bold flavors, iconic mission, and unwavering commitment to quality and impact. This latest honor joins a growing list of national accolades, including USA Today's "Best Sandwich in America" and Yelp's prestigious "Top 100 Places to Eat in America."

Founded in Washington D.C.'s historic Georgetown neighborhood, Falafel Inc has become a beloved institution, known for its signature Palestinian-inspired falafel, vibrant sauces, and zaatar fries-first introduced to the fast-casual scene-and its mission to feed refugees with every meal sold. With locations now spanning the DMV and beyond, the brand continues to disrupt the food industry with affordable, crave-worthy eats that give back.

"This isn't just a win for Falafel Inc - it's a win for purpose-driven food everywhere," said Ahmad Ashkar, the company's visionary founder and acclaimed social entrepreneur ( ). "We set out to prove you can build a wildly popular food brand and change the world at the same time. Winning "Best of DC" confirms that the community believes in what we're doing-great food, for an even greater cause."

Falafel Inc's meteoric rise has been fueled by a loyal fanbase, a cult-favorite menu, and a mission that resonates across generations. With sandwiches starting at just $4 and a percentage of proceeds supporting refugee programs through partners like the World Food Program, the brand has built a breakthrough model in the fast-casual space.

The "Best of DC" award, determined through public voting and expert review, celebrates the most loved local businesses across the capital region. Falafel Inc stood out not only for its food, but also for its authenticity, community engagement, and social innovation. Since launching, the company has served millions, created hundreds of jobs, and helped feed hundreds of thousands of refugees.

As Falafel Inc accelerates its national expansion, this award adds momentum to a brand that's redefining what fast food-and fast impact-can be. From a humble corner in Georgetown to a global movement, Falafel Inc is showing the world how to Eat for Good.

About Falafel Inc

Falafel Inc is the world's first fast-casual food brand to merge global Palestinian street food with a bold, built-in social mission-feeding refugees with every meal sold. Founded in Washington, D.C., the company has grown into an internationally recognized movement, earning accolades including USA Today's "Best Sandwich in America", Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.", and "Best of DC" for five consecutive years.

Known for its iconically affordable falafel sandwich, house-made sauces, and impact-driven model, Falafel Inc is widely regarded as D.C.'s #1 mission-driven restaurant brand. With locations across the DMV and plans for national expansion, Falafel Inc is redefining what it means to Eat for Good.

The company's model combines crave-worthy food, accessible pricing, and scalable impact-with every purchase helping feed refugees through global humanitarian partnerships, including the World Food Program and others. Falafel Inc was founded by acclaimed social entrepreneur Ahmad Ashkar.

Learn more about Falafel Inc at and .

