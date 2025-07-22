HH Fund Announces Successful Disposition Of HH Midtown, A Premier Student Housing Asset Near Major Universities, And Continued Management Of The Property

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILVER SPRING, Md., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HH Fund, a leading private equity real estate firm focused on U.S. student housing with over 8,000 beds under management, announced today the successful sale of HH Midtown, a student housing asset, located in Baltimore, Maryland. The single-asset transaction, consisting of 114 units and 323 beds with two retail spaces, closed for an undisclosed price.









Since acquiring the asset in 2016, HH Fund implemented a comprehensive value-add strategy to reposition the asset and unlock operational value. Key initiatives included:



Strategically repositioned the asset from multifamily to student housing, which addressed unmet demand and enhanced asset value.

Upgraded common areas with expanded lounge seating, a premium coffee bar, and modernized interior finishes. Operational streamlining through the deployment of an in-house property management platform, optimizing cost structure and improving NOI.



Proceeds were used to fully repay existing debt and return capital to investors.

“Institutional interest in student housing continues to grow, supported by sector resilience, rising enrollment, and increasing demand for professionally managed off-campus housing,” said Tony Shen, COO at HH Fund.“Our decision to exit, having successfully achieved our investment objectives and completed the investment cycle following a previous recapitalization, reflects disciplined asset management and our commitment to delivering superior outcomes for our investors. This transaction marks another milestone in HH Fund's consistent track record of successful student housing investments.”

“We will continue to manage the property on behalf of the new ownership group, ensuring operational continuity and best-in-class service delivery. Our vertically integrated management platform brings deep expertise in student housing operations, hospitality-focused resident experience, and NOI optimization,” said Gary Chen, CFO.

The firm has overseen the successful repositioning and stabilization of HH Midtown since acquisition, and its ongoing involvement will provide the new owner with a seamless transition and immediate access to proven systems, personnel, and market knowledge.

This exit underscores HH Fund's ability to identify under-leveraged assets in supply-constrained markets, execute targeted value-add strategies through its vertically integrated platform, and deliver outperformance in the student housing sector. With a portfolio built on institutional-grade transparency, investor-focused performance, and operational efficiency, HH Fund continues to lead in unlocking long-term value in the fragmented and resilient student housing sector.

About HH Group:

HH Group is a vertically integrated real estate platform with three operating divisions:



HH Group – the combined entity integrating strategy, capital, and operations to deliver long-term value across the real estate lifecycle.

HH Fund – equity investment and co-development division focused on sourcing and scaling high-impact real estate opportunities. HH Red Stone – third-party property management for student housing, multifamily, affordable housing, and mixed-use assets.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, HH Group is a real estate private equity firm focused on student housing investments across the United States. The firm has earned a reputation for strategic growth, disciplined underwriting, and operational excellence. With over $800 million in assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 23 properties, HH Group maintains a strong presence in premier university markets, serving students at top-tier institutions.

The HH Red Stone platform currently operates nationwide, with a growing management footprint. Its success is driven by a combination of institutional expertise, entrepreneurial agility, and a student-centered investment approach that prioritizes high-quality living experiences. The firm is also committed to continuous innovation, leveraging real estate technology, targeted marketing, and strong client relationships to enhance resident satisfaction and maximize investor returns.

