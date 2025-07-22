Pearly Baker's Alehouse Launches Bold Revival-Now Hiring Bartenders To Join The Rebirth Of An Easton Icon
BEHIND THE BAR
Help Ignite the Revival at Pearly Baker's Alehouse
EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A beloved Easton institution is getting a fiery new chapter, and the team behind its comeback is calling all bartenders ready to pour into something bigger.
Pearly Baker's Alehouse, a downtown landmark, is being reborn under the dynamic ownership of the Simonetta Brothers-the entrepreneurial force behind Mother's Bar, Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus, and Pier21 Realty. With a legacy of bold moves and high-energy hospitality, the Simonettas are breathing new life into Pearly's-and they're looking for standout talent to help lead the charge.
Now hiring full-time and part-time bartenders, Pearly's is assembling a next-level bar team that can match the energy of its new era: high-volume nights, elevated service, and unforgettable experiences.
Ideal candidates bring:
- Proven experience in fast-paced bar environments
- A passion for mixology, ice-cold beer, and great conversation
- Knowledge of drink trends, classic recipes, and operational best practices
- Personality, professionalism, and a drive to deliver exceptional service
- A team-first attitude and the hustle to shine when it counts
This is more than a job-it's a front-row seat to a revival. Bartenders will work closely with ownership to craft the new bar menu, curate the atmosphere, and help shape Pearly's into Easton's nightlife destination once again.
What's on tap for you:
- A chance to be part of Easton history
- Real opportunities for growth and leadership
- Direct collaboration with owners who understand the business
- A dynamic, high-energy environment with a loyal and growing customer base
Interested applicants are invited to schedule an initial Zoom meeting directly with the Simonetta Brothers to explore the opportunity further.
Schedule your call at:
PHILIP SIMONETTA
SIMONETTA MANAGEMENT LLC
+1 844-474-3721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment