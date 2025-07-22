Tehama Technologies Announces Tehama Manager 3.0 Now Available On End-User Microsoft Azure Tenants

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Empowering Partners and Regulated Enterprises with Full Infrastructure Control, Integrated Security, and Marketplace Flexibility

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tehama Technologies, a global leader in secure hybrid work and data governance solutions, today announced the availability of its Tehama B2B deployment model, enabling organizations and Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) to deploy Tehama's secure platform directly on their own Microsoft Azure tenant.

Tehama Manager B2B is designed to provide enterprises and solution providers with the control, flexibility, and integration they need to meet the most stringent security, compliance, and governance requirements, without compromising speed or cost efficiency.

Purpose-Built: Control your infrastructure. Streamline compliance. Secure your Microsoft ecosystem.

Tehama Technologies' B2B offering empowers customers to deploy Tehama's secure data enclave platform directly into their own Azure infrastructure, unlocking several advantages, including:

- Full sovereignty: Your subscription, your keys, your logs

- Maximize your Microsoft investment: Co-developed with Microsoft; seamless integration with Microsoft AVD, Entra ID, Intune and direct integration with Azure-hosted solutions

- Optimized for enterprises and CSPs: Transparent billing, EA pricing, full auditability, rapid deployment

"This new deployment capability gives our partners and enterprise customers exactly what they've been asking for: the power of Tehama's platform with the control and flexibility of their own Azure environments," said Paul Vallée, CEO at Tehama Technologies.“It's a major leap forward in enabling organizations to immediately secure sensitive data, scale hybrid workforces, and meet evolving compliance mandates-with full confidence and autonomy.”

A Strategic Complement to Microsoft Investments

Available now, Tehama's B2B deployment supports direct transactable procurement, allowing CSPs and enterprises to consolidate Tehama spend into their Microsoft ecosystem.

Tehama is proud to continue developing secure, scalable solutions that help customers:

- Maximize the value of Microsoft Azure, Entra ID, Intune, and AVD

- Meet CMMC 2.0, HIPAA, NIST 800-171, ISO 27001 and other key standards

- Rapidly deploy secure, fully auditable virtual desktops in under four hours

Validated, Ready, and Built for Partner Success

The B2B deployment model has been tested and validated by key partners in industries such as government, healthcare, and financial services. Participants confirmed seamless performance, full compatibility with customer workflows, and high confidence for production-scale rollout. Tehama's B2B deployment option is now available for eligible Microsoft CSPs and enterprise tenants.

To learn more or request access, visit: or explore Tehama on the Azure Marketplace.

