Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Johnny Prill Shares Inspired New Christian Single

“Jesus, Walk with Me Today” Born from a Dreamlike Encounter with Christ in the Heart of a City

- Johnny PrillBAD AXE, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy-nominated songwriter Johnny Prill , best known for“A Song for Grandma and Grandpa,” which became the official anthem of National Grandparents Day, now unveils his latest Christian single:“Jesus, Walk with Me Today”-a song not just of reflection, but of revelation.Prill recounts a vivid dream in which he walked alongside Jesus through a bustling city street in broad daylight. As they observed the beauty and brokenness of the world together, their conversation turned thoughtful, honest, and ultimately, inspirational. Moved by this divine experience, Prill immediately penned the lyrics-an instinctive departure from his usual process, where melody and words traditionally emerge together in harmony.“This song is a moment frozen in faith,” says Prill.“Jesus and I talked about everything-our hopes, our heartbreaks. It felt so real, I had to write it down before the feeling faded.”Set to a soul-stirring melody,“Jesus, Walk with Me Today” unfolds as a heartfelt prayer for grace and guidance in a world overwhelmed by distraction and hardship. The verses echo everyday struggles-doubt, financial stress, temptation-while the chorus offers a spiritual anchor: a simple but powerful plea for Christ's companionship.Available now on all major streaming platforms, the song invites listeners to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their walk of faith.Johnny Prill welcomes church communities, media outlets, and listeners everywhere to join in spreading this message of divine presence and spiritual renewal.For more information on Johnny Prill and his music, please visit his website at .

