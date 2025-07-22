Triumph Therapeutics Issues New Report Educating Parents On Children's Shoes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Triumph Therapeutics, a trusted provider of DC pediatric occupational therapy as well as physical therapy and speech therapy, today released a detailed new report-“When Should Your Child Start Wearing Shoes?”.This report is designed to help parents understand developmental readiness, sensory considerations, and best practices around starting children wearing shoes. The report emphasizes that "a child's feet are mostly cartilage until around two years old,” and that prolonged barefoot time supports stronger foot muscles and improved balance.Triumph experts explain that walking barefoot increases sensory input and contributes to better posture, coordination, and foot strength in the report summary, such as improved foot posture and balance.Sensory & Developmental SignalsOne common challenge arises when children consistently refuse shoes, often a sign of sensory processing differences.As noted:“Some kids just like going barefoot. But if your child always avoids wearing shoes or socks, it could be a sign of sensory processing challenges”.Triumph stresses that sensitivity to textures or tight-fitting footwear is not behavioral defiance, but rather developmental cues. Occupational therapists can support sensory adaptation to wearing shoes, helping children acclimate at their pace.Milestones for Transitioning to ShoesTriumph's report clarifies that the right time to start wearing shoes is tied to walking confidence: once a child can walk independently and stably, parents may consider introducing soft-soled or flexible footwear. The team cites industry guidance - children may transition to hard soled shoes around six weeks after consistent walking, matching Triumph's emphasis on milestone-based readiness. Until then, barefoot or soft soled shoes are optimal.Choosing the Right FootwearWhen shoes become appropriate, Triumph advises selecting lightweight, flexible models. Desirable features include a bendable sole near the toes, a wide toe box, and a firm heel cup. Shoes should protect feet from hazards (hot or cold surfaces and sharp objects) while allowing natural sensation and movement. The ability to bend at the toes preserves foot development and balance.Therapy Strategies for Smooth TransitionsTriumph Therapeutics offers a range of supportive practices for getting toddlers comfortable in shoes:.Sensory desensitization: Gradual exposure to different textures-letting the child touch, press, and walk on shoe materials during play..Parent modeling: Demonstrating shoe-wearing in daily routines to normalize the experience..Positive reinforcement: Praising any steps toward wearing shoes-literally and figuratively!.Occupational therapy partnerships: For children with pronounced sensory defensiveness, reading shoe cues and developing tailored interventions are beneficial.As described in Triumph's blog, their occupational therapists“can help support their development” when children resist footwear-ensuring both physical and sensory readiness.Why This MattersCorrect timing and choice of footwear protect early walkers from environmental hazards while preserving important sensory input for development. Properly fitted shoes promote confidence, prevent foot injuries, and support gross motor milestones such as balance and coordination. Triumph's developmental first stance helps families avoid pressure tactics that can escalate sensory issues.About Triumph TherapeuticsBased in Washington, D.C., the Triumph Therapeutics clinic specializes in pediatric physical therapy , occupational, and speech therapy, helping children thrive through early development. Their evidence based, family centered approach emphasizes play, sensory awareness, and alignment with each child's pace.Accessing the Full Report & ServicesParents and caregivers can access the full report -“When Should Your Child Start Wearing Shoes?” - on Triumph Therapeutics' blog. The clinic also offers consultations to evaluate a child's motor and sensory readiness for shoes and provide tailored strategies.

Omololu Majekodunmi

Triumph Therapeutics

+1 202-621-9793

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.