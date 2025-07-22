First Federal Bank's Super Processor Network Sponsorship

Super Processor, Inc. Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with First Federal Bank sponsoring Super Processor into the major card networks.

- Michael W. K. TsangLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Super Processor, Inc. Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with First Federal Bank to Power U.S. Payment Processing OperationsLas Vegas, NV – 7/22/2025 - Super Processor, Inc., a full-service payment processor headquartered in Las Vegas, is proud to announce a new, multi-year processing agreement with First Federal Bank. Under this strategic partnership, First Federal Bank will sponsor Super Processor into the major card networks, enabling Super Processor to process credit, and debit transactions for merchants across the United States. First Federal Bank will also be processing ACH transactions as part of the agreement.This agreement marks a significant step forward for both organizations. For First Federal Bank, the relationship expands its operational footprint as a BIN sponsorship for service providers, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and fintech-forward partnerships.For Super Processor, the agreement paves the way for a broader product suite that includes ISV (Independent Software Vendor) integrations, direct API connections, and enterprise-grade solutions-delivering greater flexibility and cost-efficiency to merchants nationwide. With full control over underwriting, risk management, and customer support, Super Processor is positioned to streamline operations and pass those cost savings directly to its clients.“We are excited to add Super Processor to the First Federal Bank fintech portfolio. Michael and his team are a customer-focused, forward-looking partner that will add value to both its existing and future processing relationships,” said Joe Bour, Chief Financing Solutions Officer for First Federal Bank.“I am exceptionally excited to offer our ISV integrations, which embed payment processing capabilities directly into other companies' tech stacks,” said Michael W. K. Tsang, CEO of Super Processor.“This allows a seamless experience for their customers-where transactions can be handled right within the platforms they already use.”By embedding payment functionality directly into business software, Super Processor empowers companies to offer native, frictionless payment experiences that drive efficiency and improve customer satisfaction.Media Contact:Mark WongSuper Processor, Inc.Phone: (888) 990-6638Email: ...Website:________________________________________About Super ProcessorSuper Processor, headquartered in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada, is a premier full-service payment processor dedicated to offering unparalleled transaction options, ensuring your company remains at the forefront of technological advancements. Our mission is to empower merchants with state-of-the-art payment technology, allowing them to operate seamlessly without encountering the common obstacles posed by many other payment processors. Our comprehensive range of services encompasses electronic credit, debit, or prepaid card transactions, extending to custom enterprise solutions.For more information, visit .________________________________________About First Federal BankFirst Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $3.9 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida, and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The bank is consistently recognized with a "5-Star, Superior" rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for over 20 years. Furthermore, Newsweek named First Federal the "Best Small Bank in Florida" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and "Best Regional Bank" for 2024. Learn more at .

