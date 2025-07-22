MBRF Concludes Fourth Edition Of Youth Knowledge Forum (YKF)

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) successfully concluded the fourth edition of the Youth Knowledge Forum (YKF), which was held in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports through the Knowledge Youth Office. The event was held at the Cairo University Theatre on July 20 and 21, 2025, convening a distinguished group of experts and pioneers in this field.

The second and final day of YKF featured several in-depth discussions on key themes, including entrepreneurship, its challenges, and the stages of development. The sessions also examined Egypt's diverse entrepreneurial projects, the financial hurdles hindering their establishment and growth, as well as strategies for attracting investment and managing risk. Additionally, the event highlighted several inspiring entrepreneurial models and concluded with an open discussion, where young participants shared their future goals.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said:“The Youth Knowledge Forum is a dynamic platform for empowering young people and cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship and investment across the region. We, at MBRF, believe that constructive dialogues play a crucial role in strengthening the regional business landscape and promoting innovative entrepreneurial projects. Such initiatives further underscore the joint efforts of the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt to drive economic development and enhance the role of youth in society. We look forward to organizing more such impactful events which promote cooperation, and meaningful dialogue, further supporting the Foundation's vision of enhancing innovation and entrepreneurship.”

The first session, held under the title 'Entrepreneurship: From Beginnings to Challenges and Transformations,' was moderated by Dr. Nizar Sami, UNDP Egypt Innovation and Inclusive Growth Project Officer. The session explored what motivates young people to become entrepreneurs and the key challenges they face during the early stages of establishing their ventures. Prominent entrepreneurs, including Mohamed El Shabrawy El-Feky, Founder of Sympl; Mohamed Ragab, CEO of Imtlik Real Estate; Fady Ibrahim, Founder of Cropsa; Mohamed Yehia, Co-Founder of BIS; and Mohamed Koura, CEO of Vision, took part in the discussions, sharing their personal experiences with failure, key lessons learned, and the obstacles entrepreneurs face in accessing markets and building customer bases. They also discussed the future of entrepreneurship and the prerequisites to creating a conducive environment for youth empowerment.

The second session, titled 'Investment and Venture Capital,' moderated by Mustafa Abdel Latif, Co-founder and CEO of E Youth, examined Egypt's vibrant entrepreneurial scene from an investment perspective, highlighting the funding challenges that hinder start-up growth. Featuring notable speakers such as Ali Mokhtar (CEO of Beltone Venture Capital), Dr. Amr Al-Awamry from ARIA Ventures, and Nada Shaheen, Managing Director of GB Ventures, the discussion covered start-up evaluation frameworks. It stressed the importance of building a strong investment ecosystem and encouraging innovation.

The third session, titled 'Non-Financial Services and Their Role in Supporting Entrepreneurs,' was chaired by Dr. Nizar Sami and focused on strategies to strengthen Egypt's entrepreneurial ecosystem and attract more young innovators. Discussions emphasized key ways to improve start-up sustainability and encourage regional growth. Panelists included Mohammed Al-Naggar, Head of the Global Transaction Banking Division at Banque du Caire; Dr. Dalia Mustafa, an Entrepreneurship Expert; Dr. Hani Ayad, Chairman of the Youth Entrepreneurs Association; and Dr. Heba Al-Ashry, Director of the Entrepreneurship Centre at the Arab Academy for Science, who offered their insights on achieving long-term success for emerging businesses.

The second day of the Forum highlighted inspiring young entrepreneurs from Egypt, the UAE, Oman and Morocco, commemorating their innovative contributions towards strengthening the region's start-up ecosystem. Notable speakers included Akram Marwan, founder of iCareer; Nadia Jamal Al-Din, creator of 'Rahet Bali'; and Abdul Hamid Sharara, founder of RiseUp. Anis Al-Nahari from Oman also took part in the discussions, sharing his valuable insights on promoting youth-led projects and fostering sustainable impact.

YKF concluded with an open dialogue session, where young participants shared their visionary aspirations for the future, guided by insights from Dr. Hani Turki, Chief Technical Advisor at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Moreover, a commemorative group photo session was also held to mark the Forum's successful conclusion officially.

The fourth edition of the Knowledge Youth Forum marks a significant milestone by bringing together government officials, young visionaries, and thought leaders. It provided an ideal platform for exchanging innovative ideas, future-oriented strategies, and actionable plans that can advance the knowledge economy and support human development. Additionally, participants worked to identify major challenges faced by young entrepreneurs and explored practical ways to strengthen knowledge-based economic growth.