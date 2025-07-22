Mentored By Aditi Chauhan, Warriorz FC Set For A Grand Relaunch In Mumbai Women's League
Currently competing in Mumbai's top-tier league - the MFA Women's Premier League, the Warriorz FC will be mentored by former India captain and legend Aditi Chauhan. The club finished runners-up in the MFA Women's Premier League last season.
Previously known as Rudra FC, the team was acquired by Capri Sports and joins the Warriorz clan, as they look to up the ante. First up on the agenda for the Warriorz FC will be to try and claim the coveted MFA Women's Premier League title, and then eventually earn the right to consistently compete in the Indian Women's League 1 – the top tier of domestic competition for women's football in India.
Warriorz FC represents Capri Sports' first foray into the world of football, wherein the aim is to help elevate the profile of women's football in Mumbai.
On this journey, the spotlight will be on elite-level player training and development, and access to some of the best coaches and sports science professionals.
Speaking on the occasion, Team Mentor, Aditi Chauhan said,“It is great to see big corporates like Capri Sports investing in women's football and taking ownership to create a better system for the players. I'm looking forward to sharing my experience and knowledge not just with the players but also the management, wherein we work towards the holistic growth of everyone involved. Not just producing champions but also leaders of tomorrow”
“Warriorz FC represents far more than just a football team for Capri Sports - it is a strategic opportunity to create meaningful, long-term impact on the women's football ecosystem in India. Driving that change begins at the grassroots, where foundational interventions are most critical. With Aditi Chauhan bringing her invaluable experience and expertise to the project, we believe we have all the right elements in place to build something truly transformative,” said Apurv Gupta, Director – Contact Sports, Capri Sports.
“With Warriorz FC, our vision is to build a club that not only competes at the highest level but also contributes meaningfully to the rise of Indian women's football. We're thrilled to welcome Aditi Chauhan on board; her leadership and global experience will be invaluable as we grow this team and this movement,” said Jinisha Sharma, Director - Capri Sports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment