Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shashi Tharoor's TIME UP In Congress? Kerala Congress Rift Exposes Deep Divides


2025-07-22 10:12:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The simmering conflict between Shashi Tharoor and the Kerala Congress leadership has erupted into a full-blown crisis, raising the question: Is his time in the party running out? After openly supporting the central government's national security policies and clashing with senior leaders like K Muraleedharan, Tharoor faces isolation and calls to quit from his own state unit. In this video, we unpack the reasons behind the widening rift and Tharoor's 'nation first' stance.

MENAFN22072025000070015968ID1109832462

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search