Girish Mahajan On Marathi Row: 'Can't Force Language, This Isn't Right'

Amid the Marathi language row, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said Marathi is the state's pride but forcing others to speak it or using violence is wrong. Drawing parallels, he asked what if outsiders demanded Tamil or Bengali elsewhere, stressing India's multilingual fabric and the need for mutual respect.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.