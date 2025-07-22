Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Girish Mahajan On Marathi Row: 'Can't Force Language, This Isn't Right'


Amid the Marathi language row, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said Marathi is the state's pride but forcing others to speak it or using violence is wrong. Drawing parallels, he asked what if outsiders demanded Tamil or Bengali elsewhere, stressing India's multilingual fabric and the need for mutual respect.

