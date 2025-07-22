Maruti Wagonr Discounts Up To Rs 1.05 Lakh This July Offer Ends July 31, 2025

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹1.05 lakh on the WagonR this July. The offer is valid until July 31, 2025, and includes various models with features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

If you're considering a practical and budget-friendly car, this might be the perfect opportunity. Maruti Suzuki, known for its value-for-money vehicles, has slashed the prices of its popular hatchback, the WagonR.

With its blend of comfort, performance, and affordability, the WagonR has been a top choice for many Indian buyers. Now, with a hefty discount, it has become even better for those looking to own a reliable city car without breaking the bank.

This July, Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the WagonR, making it one of the highest monthly offers from the brand in recent times. Compared to the Rs 80,000 discount offered in June, the latest deal is much more beneficial for buyers. The highest discount is available on the LXI 1.0L Petrol MT and LXI CNG MT models.

Other variants are also being offered with benefits ranging from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1 lakh. These offers are only valid until July 31, 2025, and the base ex-showroom price of the WagonR starts at Rs 5.64 lakh. However, the availability of the discount may vary from location to location, so customers are advised to check with local dealers for the exact pricing.

The Maruti WagonR boasts several key features that enhance its safety and usability. These include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Other convenience features like power windows, keyless entry, steering-mounted audio controls, and hill-hold assist make it suitable for city use and family buyers.

Under the hood, the WagonR offers two petrol engine options with Dual Jet Dual VVT technology: a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine and a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine. The 1.0L petrol variant delivers a mileage of 25.19 km/l.

Meanwhile, the CNG version, available in LXI and VXI trims, offers a mileage of 34.05 km/kg. The 1.2L K-Series engine, offered in ZXI AGS and ZXI+ AGS models, delivers around 24.43 km/l, appealing to those who prioritize fuel efficiency.