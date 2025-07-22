Trey Hendrickson Set To Miss Cincinnati Bengals Camp Amid Ongoing Contract Dispute

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson will not be reporting to training camp on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The veteran pass rusher's absence highlights a continuing contract standoff that has dragged on for months.

Hendrickson has been pushing for a long-term extension since last year, and re-engaged in talks with the Bengals front office last month. That progress initially sparked optimism that the two sides could come to terms.

However, with the start of camp looming, the deal remains unresolved. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said on Monday that he expected all contracted players to report. Team president Mike Brown echoed that sentiment, saying the organization was actively working on getting Hendrickson signed and expressed confidence that a deal would eventually be reached.

“There are guys over in the office working to get that done,” Brown told reporters.“I think it'll get done.”

Hendrickson, 30, enters the final year of his current deal. He skipped the team's mandatory minicamp in June, racking up nearly $105,000 in fines. His decision not to report for training camp marks another clear sign of discontent as he seeks a deal that reflects his production among the league's top edge rushers.

Last season, Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. Over the last three years, his total of 43 sacks is second only to Myles Garrett.

On Tuesday morning, Hendrickson posted a sunrise photo from Florida on Instagram, hinting at his current location while his teammates prepare to return.

Veterans are due to report to Bengals camp Tuesday, but Hendrickson will not be among them unless the contract impasse is resolved soon.