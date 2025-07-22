After Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Meets President Murmu
“Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” President of India tweeted.
The purpose of the visit has not been ascertained.
Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till August 2027. The abrupt resignation of Dhankhar came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.
Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the morning session in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 22.
(More details are being added)
