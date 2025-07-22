Salon Cosmetics Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A key factor driving the growth of the global salon cosmetics market is the increasing beauty awareness among consumers, largely influenced by social media, beauty influencers, and celebrity trends. Platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have popularized grooming practices, making them more accessible and desirable, which in turn has led to a rise in salon visits for skincare, haircare, and makeup services. This heightened focus on personal appearance is boosting the demand for premium, professional salon cosmetics.

Moreover, rapid urbanization and growing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil, are playing a vital role in market expansion. As people move to urban centers and engage with global beauty standards, their readiness to invest in salon-based grooming increases. This trend is especially notable among working women and the middle-class population, who are emerging as key consumers of salon products and services. Collectively, these dynamics are propelling strong demand in both mature and emerging markets.

Market Dynamics Expansion of salon chains drives the global market

The rapid expansion of salon chains is significantly contributing to the growth of the global market. With consumers increasingly prioritizing consistent and high-quality beauty and grooming services, branded salon franchises are scaling up their operations to fulfill this rising demand. This trend is driving the uptake of professional-grade cosmetic products, as salons depend on reliable, high-performance formulations to deliver superior service.

For example, as of February 2025, Phenix Salon Suites had surpassed 400 locations worldwide, including its fifth international outlet, with notable growth in key states such as California, New York, New Jersey, and Florida. The brand is on track to open more than 30 additional locations in 2025.

This continued expansion enhances brand recognition and ensures a steady, recurring need for salon-exclusive cosmetic products. As salon chains move into previously untapped markets, they create new growth opportunities for cosmetic brands to broaden their global presence and customer reach.

Innovation in product formulations creates tremendous opportunities

The global market is witnessing robust growth, driven by continuous innovation in product formulations. Today's consumers seek high-performance, multifunctional solutions that deliver professional-grade results while aligning with health and environmental values. In response, brands are ramping up R&D efforts and incorporating clean, dermatologically tested, and effective ingredients into their offerings.

A notable example is Anastasia Beverly Hills' launch of HydraPrime SPF 50 in June 2025, the brand's first sunscreen. This multifunctional product combines broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection with moisturizing and priming properties. Enriched with ingredients like niacinamide, ectoin, beet root, and bisabolol, it offers hydration, smoothes skin texture, reinforces the skin barrier, and preps the skin for makeup without leaving a white cast. Clinically tested and ideal for all skin types, it exemplifies modern hybrid formulations.

These innovative, all-in-one solutions enhance the salon experience by saving time and delivering superior outcomes, allowing brands to stand out in an intesively competitive landscape.

Regional Analysis

The North American salon cosmetics market is witnessing robust growth, boosted by the surging demand for premium beauty services and high-performance cosmetic products. In the U.S., consumers are showing a strong preference for cruelty-free, organic salon brands like Aveda and Olaplex, which are widely used in high-end salons. The rise of influencer culture and platforms like TikTok and Instagram has fueled demand for trend-driven services such as balayage, scalp detox treatments, and keratin smoothing, prompting salons to stock advanced cosmetic solutions.

Additionally, the boom in men's grooming is contributing to a wider product portfolio in salons, including male-specific skincare and beard-care cosmetics. Canada's expanding urban population and growing interest in wellness-driven beauty have spurred demand for multifunctional salon products. The presence of established salon chains like Ulta Beauty and Great Clips further supports the regional growth of salon cosmetic offerings.

Key Highlights



The global salon cosmetics market size was valued at USD 129.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 138.42 billion in 2025 to reach USD 238.18 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global salon cosmetics market is segmented by product type into hair care products, skin care products, makeup products, and others.

By gender, the market is divided into women, men, and unisex. The women's segment dominated the market.

Based on end-user, the market includes hair salons, beauty salons, spa & wellness centers, men's grooming centers, nail & lash studios, and others.

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into direct sales (B2B), wholesalers & distributors, e-commerce platforms, specialty retail stores, and others. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

L'Oréal ProfessionalCoty Inc. (Wella Professionals)Estée Lauder Companies Inc.Revlon Inc.Henkel AG & Co. KGaAKao CorporationUnileverAmka ProductsJohn Paul Mitchell SystemsShiseido Company, Limited Recent Developments

In July 2025, GHD launched the CurlFinder quiz, an AI-powered tool that offers a salon-style consultation online. Users select curl type and style, then receive personalized GHD Chronos Curve tool recommendations. Developed over a year with both AI modeling and expert hairstylist input, CurlFinder enhances personalization, engagement, and competitive edge.

Segmentation

By Product TypeHair Care ProductsSkin Care ProductsMakeup ProductsOthersBy GenderWomenMenUnisexBy End-userHair SalonsBeauty SalonsSpa & Wellness CentersMen's Grooming CentersNail & Lash StudiosOthersBy Distribution ChannelDirect Sales (B2B)Wholesalers & DistributorsE-commerce PlatformsSpecialty Retail StoresOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa