Groundbreaking Perinatal Mental Health Study Underway At Siriraj Hospital, With Support From Pranaiya & Arthur Magoffin Foundation

Bangkok, Thailand – 22 July 2025 - A landmark study into perinatal mental health is underway at Siriraj Hospital, Thailand's oldest and largest public hospital. Titled “Prevalence and Factors Associated with Depression in Pregnant and Postpartum Women: A Prospective Cohort Study of Siriraj Hospital,” the research follows women through pregnancy and into the postpartum period to understand the scope and causes of depression during this critical life stage.

The study is being led by Assistant Professor Dr. Keerati Pattanaseri, and brings together a multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, obstetrician-gynaecologists, and paediatricians. Spanning two years, the study represents one of the most comprehensive efforts ever undertaken in Thailand to address the often-overlooked issue of perinatal depression.

Support for the research is being led by the Pranaiya & Arthur Magoffin Foundation (“PAM Foundation”), which is dedicated to improving awareness, care, and research around maternal mental health.

Despite affecting up to one in six mothers worldwide, postpartum depression remains underdiagnosed and undertreated-particularly in low- and middle-income countries where stigma, underfunding, and limited mental health services create additional barriers. This study aims to generate vital local data to inform policy, training, and early intervention practices in Thailand.

About Siriraj Hospital

Founded in 1888, Siriraj Hospital is the oldest and largest public hospital in Thailand. It serves as the primary teaching hospital of Mahidol University and is widely recognised as the country's leading academic and medical research institution, known for its excellence in patient care, education, and innovation.

About PAM Foundation

Established in Thailand, the UK, and the US, Pranaiya & Arthur Magoffin Foundation (PAM Foundation), was founded in memory of Pranaiya and Arthur and continues their legacy by addressing perinatal mental health conditions through three pillars: I) Awareness & Education, II) Care, and III) Research.

Media Contact: ...

PAM Foundation:

Siriraj Hospital:

