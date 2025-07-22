Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc. : Announced that it has launched multiple battery system products for a variety of robotic vehicle platforms. These battery systems developed in collaboration with three major OEM partners, with 2 based in the USA and 1 in Japan for a variety of robotic vehicle applications ranging from material handling to surveillance applications. Initial deliveries to all three OEMs will begin in the current quarter with anticipated commercial deliveries accelerating from FY 2026 onwards. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $5.19.

