2025-07-22 10:08:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Announced that Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer of Avant's partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., was a featured speaker Friday and Saturday at Roche's Latin America "Macular Spectacular" Ophthalmology conference in Cartagena, Colombia. The conference highlighted the latest in scientific advances in treatments for the most common eye diseases, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy, while also focusing on strengthening collaboration between industry specialists in Latin America. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.61.

