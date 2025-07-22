Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.


2025-07-22 10:08:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. : Announced that U.GG, its leading data and analytics platform for gamers, has launched support for Rematch, already amassing over 100,000 player profiles in its first two weeks. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.13.

MENAFN22072025000212011056ID1109832433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search