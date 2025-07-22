403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Enbridge Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Enbridge Inc. : Announced that it has reached a final investment decision on Clear Fork, a 600 MW solar project in Texas. Clear Fork will be a utility scale solar facility located near San Antonio, with 600 MW of capacity. Construction is underway, and the facility is expected to enter in service during the summer of 2027. Meta Platforms, Inc., has signed a long-term contract for 100% of the renewable output of the project. Enbridge's estimated project cost is US$0.9b and the project is expected to be accretive to cash flow and earnings per share starting in 2027. Enbridge Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $61.01.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment