Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enbridge Inc.

2025-07-22 10:08:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Enbridge Inc. : Announced that it has reached a final investment decision on Clear Fork, a 600 MW solar project in Texas. Clear Fork will be a utility scale solar facility located near San Antonio, with 600 MW of capacity. Construction is underway, and the facility is expected to enter in service during the summer of 2027. Meta Platforms, Inc., has signed a long-term contract for 100% of the renewable output of the project. Enbridge's estimated project cost is US$0.9b and the project is expected to be accretive to cash flow and earnings per share starting in 2027. Enbridge Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $61.01.

