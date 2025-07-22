403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - OceanaGold Corporation : Has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid, permitting the Company to buy back up to approximately 23 million common shares representing a maximum of 10% of the Company's public float over the next 12 months. As of July 21, 2025, there were a total of 231,121,129 Common Shares issued and outstanding. OceanaGold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.16 at $19.38.
