Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oceanagold Corporation

Oceanagold Corporation


2025-07-22 10:08:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - OceanaGold Corporation : Has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid, permitting the Company to buy back up to approximately 23 million common shares representing a maximum of 10% of the Company's public float over the next 12 months. As of July 21, 2025, there were a total of 231,121,129 Common Shares issued and outstanding. OceanaGold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.16 at $19.38.

MENAFN22072025000212011056ID1109832431

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search