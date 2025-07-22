Digital Silk Shares Latest Insights On How Word-Of-Mouth Marketing May Influence Consumer Behavior In 2025
Digital Silk Shares Latest Insights on How Word-of-Mouth Marketing May Influence Consumer Behavior in 2025
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
According to a Nielsen study, 92% of U.S. consumers trust personal recommendations more than advertising, while 88% say they trust online reviews as much as word-of-mouth from friends. These findings emphasize the need for businesses to prioritize strategies that encourage organic customer advocacy across multiple platforms.
Social Sharing, Reviews, and Referrals Driving Purchase Behavior
As part of its research, Digital Silk analyzed how WOM strategies are potentially influencing purchase decisions and customer retention. The findings suggest that digital reviews and influencer partnerships are playing a growing role in brand discovery and loyalty.
"Word-of-mouth is no longer limited to in-person conversations-it happens online, in reviews, and across social channels," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our goal is to help brands harness this trust-driven channel in measurable, scalable ways."
Why Word-of-Mouth Marketing Remains a Strategic Priority
With customer acquisition costs rising across paid channels, WOM marketing offers an alternative approach that can potentially drive long-term value. Research cited in Digital Silk's article shows that:
- Customers acquired through referrals have a 37% higher retention rate 74% of consumers identify word-of-mouth as a key influencer in purchase decisions 72% of users say they'll share a good experience with six or more people Online reviews may influence purchasing decisions for up to 93% of buyers
These insights are helping inform strategies for SEO, influencer marketing, loyalty programs, and referral campaign development.
Supporting Data from U.S.-Based Sources
Digital Silk's insights are based on data from Nielsen, BrightLocal, Invesp, Statista, and Semrush. The full breakdown of findings and supporting statistics is available in the original article: Word-of-Mouth Marketing Statistics
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is an award-winning Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, we create digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.
