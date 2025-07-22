EU Concerned Over Ukraine's Actions Toward Anti-Corruption Institutions European Commission

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said these institutions are crucial for Ukraine's reform agenda and must remain independent to sustain public trust, Ukrinform reports, citing the European External Action Service's press office.

"The European Union is concerned about Ukraine's recent actions with regard to its anti-corruption institutions, NABU and SAPO. These institutions are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must operate independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust," Mercier said.

He added: "The EU provides significant financial assistance to Ukraine, conditional on progress in transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance. Ukraine's EU accession will require a strong capacity to combat corruption and to ensure institutional resilience."

Stefanchuk signs law curtailing NABU and SAPO powers

The EU, Mercier noted, will "continue to monitor the situation and support Ukraine in upholding the rule of law."

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General's Office recently conducted at least 70 searches involving NABU employees. While most of the cases are reportedly tied to traffic incidents, some staff members are suspected of having possible links to the aggressor state.

Ambassadors from G7 nations have raised concerns about the SBU-led investigation into NABU, particularly in light of the discovery of a suspect with alleged ties to Russia.

Meanwhile, NABU and SAPO issued a joint statement on draft law No. 12414, urging MPs to refrain from passing legislation that could "ultimately dismantle the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption system." According to the statement, recent amendments to the bill would effectively subordinate both institutions to the prosecutor general.

Photo: eumetsat