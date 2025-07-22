Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Gas Infrastructure Overnight, Causing Damage

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Gas Infrastructure Overnight, Causing Damage


2025-07-22 10:06:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, Russia once again carried out a massive attack on our gas infrastructure. Dozens of drones targeted Naftogaz Group facilities. There is destruction," Koretskyi wrote.

Emergency teams are working on-site to assess and repair the damage.

Read also: Ukraine's air defenses down 33 out of 42 Russian drones overnight

According to Koretskyi, this was yet another in a series of systematic strikes on gas production infrastructure. These attacks are aimed at disrupting preparations for the winter season and creating supply issues for Ukrainians during the colder months.

Beginning at 23:00 on July 21, Russian forces launched 42 attack drones, including Shahed drones and various UAV decoys. Ukrainian air defense intercepted 33 of them, while nine drones hit targets across three different locations.

MENAFN22072025000193011044ID1109832407

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search