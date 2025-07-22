Russia Strikes Ukrainian Gas Infrastructure Overnight, Causing Damage
"Overnight, Russia once again carried out a massive attack on our gas infrastructure. Dozens of drones targeted Naftogaz Group facilities. There is destruction," Koretskyi wrote.
Emergency teams are working on-site to assess and repair the damage.Read also: Ukraine's air defenses down 33 out of 42 Russian drones overnight
According to Koretskyi, this was yet another in a series of systematic strikes on gas production infrastructure. These attacks are aimed at disrupting preparations for the winter season and creating supply issues for Ukrainians during the colder months.
Beginning at 23:00 on July 21, Russian forces launched 42 attack drones, including Shahed drones and various UAV decoys. Ukrainian air defense intercepted 33 of them, while nine drones hit targets across three different locations.
