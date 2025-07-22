Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Leadership Makes Strategic Visit To Türkiye (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Leadership Makes Strategic Visit To Türkiye (PHOTO)


2025-07-22 10:06:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is visiting the Republic of Türkiye at the invitation of the Turkish Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend .

The visit is being undertaken to participate in the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025).
On July 22, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense attended the opening ceremony of the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) held in Istanbul. The President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressed the event and greeted the participants.

The visit will involve familiarization with the military weapons and equipment to be displayed at the fair and conducting several meetings.

MENAFN22072025000187011040ID1109832404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search