Mou Signed To Launch Nationwide AI Training Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) - National for Employment and Training Company (NET) and the American company OpsHeaven Technologies (OHT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to design and implement "advanced" technical training programs that provide modern computer labs and qualitative practical training in the artificial intelligence field, within a sophisticated environment.Talking at the signing ceremony, NET General Manager, Brig. Gen. Ashraf Mohammad Aleimat, said the agreement represents a "qualitative shift" in the company's path to keep pace with global technological developments by launching specialized AI training programs that align with needs of the local and regional markets.Aleimat said the partnership with a technological entity such as OpsHeaven Technologies, a leader in the AI field which has a regional presence in Jordan through its office in Amman, opens "new horizons" for Jordanian youth to hone their skills and engage in future careers.In turn, OHT President, Dr. Hamza Alsarhan, expressed his pride in cooperating with a national institution that is one of Jordan's training providers, stressing that this step falls within his company's "commitment" to contribute to building Jordanian human capital to lead the region's technological future.Under the agreement, OpsHeaven Technologies is "committed" to providing training programs, in accordance with the latest international standards and providing trainers and specialists, while the NET will provide infrastructure, facilities, and logistical support, and recruit trainees.The first phase will be launched at the Center of Excellence in Mafraq governorate.The memo is part of a "broader national vision" aimed at linking vocational training to actual labor market needs within "strategic" partnerships with competent international institutions.This effort aligns with the visions and directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.Dr. Alsarhan is an academic at George Washington University and a globally recognized expert in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.