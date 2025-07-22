MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Hugh Flax, a longtime leader in cosmetic dentistry, is helping more patients find trusted care by updating Flax Dental's online presence while staying focused on patient connection and clinical care.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Hugh Flax has helped people across Atlanta improve their smiles. He has guided the clinic, imparted knowledge in classrooms, and collaborated with patients from diverse backgrounds. His practice, Flax Dental , is known for combining advanced technology with genuine care.

But recently, Dr. Flax and his team noticed something: many new patients weren't finding them until late in their search, or not at all. It wasn't about reputation. It was about visibility.

“Trust starts before someone walks in the door,” Dr. Hugh Flax said.“It starts the moment they search.”

With support from BlitzMetrics, the team began making changes to improve how the clinic shows up online. The website was updated with clearer service pages and more helpful answers to patient questions. Each page now explains what a treatment does, what to expect, and how it can help.







Instead of technical language, the content speaks directly to people. The goal wasn't to sound impressive. The goal was to be useful.

They also made it easier for people nearby to find them in search, adding clearer location info and simple descriptions for terms like veneers in Atlanta or cosmetic dentist near me.

Dr. Flax's background supports everything the practice stands for. He served as president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. He's published in dozens of journals. He still teaches other dentists today. But his team knows that none of that matters unless people can find help when they need it.

“We didn't reinvent the clinic,” said a staff member.“We just made sure it was easier to reach.”

They also added better tools to follow up with patients. When someone reaches out, the team responds faster and tracks how they found the clinic, ensuring no one falls through the cracks.

A recent feature by BlitzMetrics shares more about the process and how it fits into the clinic's long-term mission to care well:

About Flax Dental

Flax Dental is a cosmetic and restorative dental clinic in Atlanta, Georgia. Led by Dr. Hugh Flax, the practice offers smile makeovers, veneers, dental implants, and laser dentistry, all delivered with personal care and decades of experience.