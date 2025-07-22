MENAFN - GetNews)



Easton-based Plumbing Pros PA, led by Salvatore Sciorta, introduces a customer-first Plumbing Assurance Program designed to improve long-term care and reliability across Pennsylvania's most in-demand residential plumbing services.

As homeowners across Pennsylvania face rising service costs and trust gaps in home maintenance, Plumbing Pros P is quietly becoming a standard-bearer for Easton plumbing services , built on transparency, speed, and follow-through. At the helm is Salvatore Sciorta , a local tradesman whose business reflects a deeper mission: restoring confidence in the people behind the pipes.







Founded in Easton and serving the greater Northampton County region, Plumbing Pros PA offers a full spectrum of residential plumbing support, from leak detection and drain cleaning to water heater installations and emergency calls. But what sets the company apart isn't just what they fix, it's how they show up.

“Homeowners don't remember the wrench,” Sciorta says.“They remember who came, how they spoke, and whether they followed through.” This mindset, equal parts technician and neighbor, has helped the company earn a growing reputation as a trusted plumber in Easton PA .

To meet growing demand and reduce reactive emergencies, Plumbing Pros PA launched its Plumbing Assurance Program : a preventative maintenance plan designed to reduce surprises and build long-term peace of mind. Members receive priority scheduling, regular inspections, and access to trusted technicians who already know their system. It reflects a wider shift toward relationship-based home services, as homeowners increasingly seek dependable, recurring support.

“People want fewer bills and more predictability,” Sciorta explains.“This program helps them stay ahead without having to think about it.”

The company's primary service areas include Easton, Bethlehem, Phillipsburg, and nearby neighborhoods. Sciorta's team is licensed, insured, and equipped to handle everything from minor clogs to full pipe replacements, always with a clear estimate and next steps upfront.

Most commonly requested services include:



Fast-response drain cleaning professionals

Pipe repairs and water pressure fixes

Water heater installations and upgrades Fixture replacements and bathroom or kitchen installations



Behind the toolbox is a growing community of local reviews, referrals, and repeat clients. Many first-time callers arrive in a panic, with burst pipes and no hot water, but stay for the follow-through and consistent communication. Plumbing Pros PA has become a community-first plumbing company , reflecting Sciorta's belief that trust is built, not claimed.

The company also aligns with broader industry expectations. Today's homeowners want local tradespeople to be just as professional and tech-friendly as major service brands. From online booking tools to coordinated technician dispatch, the company integrates practical tech that helps reduce stress for the customer.

More about the company's services, team, and location coverage can be found at:

For a deeper look at how Sciorta built his business on reputation and operational clarity, see this recent profile from BlitzMetrics:

About Plumbing Pros PA

Plumbing Pros PA is a locally owned, Easton-based residential plumbing company led by Salvatore Sciorta. Serving homeowners across Northampton County, the firm specializes in reliable, relationship-driven plumbing care and preventive maintenance programs.