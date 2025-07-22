MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 22, 2025 5:29 am - Ansys, now part of Synopsys, and SASTRA Deemed University, one of India's premier institutions for engineering and scientific education, announced the establishment of the Ansys-SASTRA Center of Excellence (CoE)

Ansys and SASTRA Deemed University Launch Center of Excellence for Advanced Space and Defense Technologies

News Highlights

·Collaboration will accelerate advancements in aerospace and defense technology by providing an integrated platform for simulation-led research, inventive design, and the development of technical expertise for students and researchers

·The Center of Excellence (CoE) will foster interdisciplinary cooperation among students, researchers, and stakeholders in the defense and space sectors

July 22, 2025: Ansys, now part of Synopsys, and SASTRA Deemed University, one of India's premier institutions for engineering and scientific education, announced the establishment of the Ansys-SASTRA Center of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Space and Defense Technologies at SASTRA campus, Thanjavur.

Equipped with Ansys simulation and SASTRA's high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, the CoE will prioritize key focus areas, including structural and thermal analyses for aerospace systems; multiphysics simulations tailored for space initiatives; mission reliability and system safety modeling; propulsion, materials engineering, and electromagnetics applications for defense communication and radar systems.

Ansys is dedicated to cultivating future-ready talent and addressing the complex challenges within the space and defense industries. Through this landmark collaboration, students, researchers, and faculty can gain expertise in cutting-edge engineering simulation tools and apply them to critical aerospace and defense industry projects. The CoE supports key national initiatives including Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Gati Shakti, helping to nurture the next generation of talent with advanced research and development capabilities. This collaboration represents a significant advancement toward establishing a strong, technology-driven India, prepared to address the demands of the emerging space era and future defense innovations.

“India's great ambitions in the space and defense sectors requires a new generation of engineers who are not only equipped with deep technical skills, but also have real-world experience,” said Mike Yeager, area vice president of Ansys India and Japan.“The collaboration with SASTRA will help bridge the skills gap by providing aspiring engineers access to world-class simulation tools, fostering innovation and building a strong talent pipeline that supports national priorities and global competitiveness.” he added.

“Through our collaboration with SASTRA, Ansys will provide students and researchers with access to advanced simulation technologies, enabling them to develop deep domain expertise and successfully execute projects that deliver real-world impact,” stated Murali Pullela, regional sales director, Ansys.

“SASTRA is a distinguished academic and research institution dedicated to aligning its curriculum and research with the evolving requirements of industry. The Ansys-SASTRA Center of Excellence plays a vital role in this endeavor by providing our students and researchers with access to Ansys' advanced engineering platforms. Through this collaboration, we are committed to fostering innovation and enhancing our expertise in space and defense technologies”, said Prof. S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA.

